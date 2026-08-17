Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 12:30 PM
2 minutes read
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger

Thailand eyes flat 450-baht tourist entry fee, air arrivals to pay first

Foreign visitors to Thailand may soon pay a flat 450 baht (about US$13.50) to enter the country, after a national committee backed a revised version of the long-delayed tourism fee and cleared it for public consultation.

The proposed rate would apply to everyone arriving by air, land or sea. That marks a shift from the earlier plan, which set 300 baht (about US$9) for air arrivals and 150 baht (about US$4.50) for land and sea entry.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who chaired the committee meeting, said members had approved the draft principles and the notification setting out how the fee would be collected. A 30-day public hearing comes next, then a return to the committee and, if it clears, Cabinet approval.

Nothing is locked in yet. Even if approved, collection is not expected to begin until the first quarter of 2027, possibly around April.

Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the money would help pay for tourism infrastructure and safety standards, letting the sector grow without leaning entirely on the state budget. Officials say the 450-baht figure came from an economic model, with one study pointing to a base rate above 490 baht.

Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan | Photo taken from the Thailand Tourism Directory website
Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat Worawihan | Photo taken from the Thailand Tourism Directory website

Rollout in two phases

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The fee will start in stages to avoid overwhelming border checkpoints.

  • Phase 1, air travel: begins 180 days after the notification is published in the Royal Gazette
  • Phase 2, land and sea travel: follows roughly 360 days later

The extra time for land and sea is meant to ease congestion, particularly along the Malaysian border. Officials are also weighing a multiple-entry option tied to insurance for frequent crossers. Someone covered by a one-month policy, for example, might pay just once for several trips in and out during that period.

How you would pay

Authorities say the process has to be convenient for visitors. Options under consideration include:

  1. Bundled into the airline ticket price
  2. Online through an official website
  3. Via a mobile app
  4. Self-service kiosks at entry points
  5. Other methods approved by the tourism fund committee
Carrying luggage at airport
Photo by Alex P via Pexels

Where the money goes

Revenue would flow into a tourism development fund. Its main purposes would be insurance cover for visitors, including health and safety protection, upgrading attractions and creating new experiences, plus research and training for tourism staff.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 17, 2026, 12:30 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.