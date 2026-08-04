Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

A Thai woman sought legal action against a beauty clinic in Bangkok after a liposuction procedure left her with a distorted and wrinkled abdomen instead of the defined six-pack appearance she was promised.

The 44 year old woman, identified only as Ying, sought assistance from the Saimai Survive Foundation after spending more than 100,000 baht on the cosmetic procedure. She claimed the outcome differed significantly from the clinic’s online advertisements.

Ying said she initially responded to an online promotion offering the six-pack liposuction procedure for 39,999 baht. Believing the clinic was reputable because of its strong social media presence and advertising, she decided to proceed with the surgery.

According to Ying, clinic staff informed her shortly before the operation that she would need to pay an additional 70,000 baht. She alleged they warned that refusing the extra treatment would leave her abdomen loose and uneven. Feeling pressured just before surgery, she agreed to pay the higher fee.

After the operation, Ying said the promised six-pack definition never appeared. Instead, she said her abdominal muscles were uneven, swollen and failed to match the appearance she had discussed with the clinic.

She said she later questioned the surgeon about the result, but claimed the doctor insisted the outcome was satisfactory. Ying said she strongly disagreed with that assessment.

According to Ying, she repeatedly contacted the clinic seeking a resolution, but staff stopped responding and refused to accept responsibility. She also claimed the clinic removed negative reviews she posted on its Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Ying later consulted another doctor at a different clinic, who reportedly told her the result would require corrective surgery. She said the estimated cost of the revision procedure was about 300,000 baht.

Accompanied by her lawyer, Ying returned to the original clinic to seek compensation for the corrective treatment. She alleged the surgeon maintained that the procedure had produced a good result and declined responsibility, stating that she had signed documents acknowledging the outcome.

The doctor instead reportedly offered additional treatment to improve the appearance of her abdomen. Ying declined, saying she no longer trusted the clinic.

She also challenged the clinic to publish photographs of her abdomen on its official social media channels if it genuinely believed the procedure had been successful. According to Ying, the clinic refused.

Ying further claimed that several other former clients had contacted her to report similar experiences with cosmetic procedures at the same clinic.

The Saimai Survive Foundation said it plans to submit the case to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Department of Health Service Support and the Medical Council of Thailand for further consideration.

The foundation added that it is seeking an investigation into the licences of both the clinic and the doctor who performed the operation.