Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 5:25 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok clinic denies liposuction botch, claiming perfect outcome | Thaiger
Photo via Top News

A Thai woman sought legal action against a beauty clinic in Bangkok after a liposuction procedure left her with a distorted and wrinkled abdomen instead of the defined six-pack appearance she was promised.

The 44 year old woman, identified only as Ying, sought assistance from the Saimai Survive Foundation after spending more than 100,000 baht on the cosmetic procedure. She claimed the outcome differed significantly from the clinic’s online advertisements.

Ying said she initially responded to an online promotion offering the six-pack liposuction procedure for 39,999 baht. Believing the clinic was reputable because of its strong social media presence and advertising, she decided to proceed with the surgery.

According to Ying, clinic staff informed her shortly before the operation that she would need to pay an additional 70,000 baht. She alleged they warned that refusing the extra treatment would leave her abdomen loose and uneven. Feeling pressured just before surgery, she agreed to pay the higher fee.

Thai woman complains after six-pack liposuction gone wrong
Photo via Top News

After the operation, Ying said the promised six-pack definition never appeared. Instead, she said her abdominal muscles were uneven, swollen and failed to match the appearance she had discussed with the clinic.

She said she later questioned the surgeon about the result, but claimed the doctor insisted the outcome was satisfactory. Ying said she strongly disagreed with that assessment.

According to Ying, she repeatedly contacted the clinic seeking a resolution, but staff stopped responding and refused to accept responsibility. She also claimed the clinic removed negative reviews she posted on its Facebook page and other social media platforms.

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Ying later consulted another doctor at a different clinic, who reportedly told her the result would require corrective surgery. She said the estimated cost of the revision procedure was about 300,000 baht.

Six-pack liposuction mishap
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

Accompanied by her lawyer, Ying returned to the original clinic to seek compensation for the corrective treatment. She alleged the surgeon maintained that the procedure had produced a good result and declined responsibility, stating that she had signed documents acknowledging the outcome.

The doctor instead reportedly offered additional treatment to improve the appearance of her abdomen. Ying declined, saying she no longer trusted the clinic.

She also challenged the clinic to publish photographs of her abdomen on its official social media channels if it genuinely believed the procedure had been successful. According to Ying, the clinic refused.

Thai woman sues Bangkok beauty clinic for six-pack mistake
Photo via Top News

Ying further claimed that several other former clients had contacted her to report similar experiences with cosmetic procedures at the same clinic.

The Saimai Survive Foundation said it plans to submit the case to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Department of Health Service Support and the Medical Council of Thailand for further consideration.

The foundation added that it is seeking an investigation into the licences of both the clinic and the doctor who performed the operation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 5:25 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.