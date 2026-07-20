Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 5:30 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger
Photo by Palmmy Thaniya via Facebook group/ พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค

A Thai woman is calling on a well-known dessert shop in Bangkok to take proper action after she was injured by pieces of glass in gelato purchased from the store last month.

The customer, Facebook user Palmmy Thaniya, posted her account in the เราคือผู้บริโภค (We Are Consumers) Facebook group yesterday, July 19. She said she wanted to warn other consumers and seek a more comprehensive response from the business.

According to Thaniya, she first bought gelato from the shop last month and enjoyed it enough to purchase a second serving shortly before the shopping centre closed at about 10pm. She chose a flavour that included ground nuts.

Thaniya said she was eating the gelato while waiting in line at a nearby doughnut shop when she noticed that some of the nuts were unusually hard to chew. After mentioning it to a friend, her companion pointed out that she was bleeding from her mouth.

Well-known gelato found with glass
Photo by Palmmy Thaniya via Facebook group/ พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค

She said she spat out the gelato and found what she believed were small pieces of glass mixed with the dessert. According to Thaniya, the fragments were similar in size to the nuts.

Thaniya returned to the shop immediately to report the incident. She said staff collected the remaining gelato for inspection, refunded the purchase price and agreed to cover her medical expenses.

She added that she was unable to take many photographs of the glass fragments because she went straight to the hospital for treatment.

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The doctors found minor injuries to her tongue and the inside of her cheek, but no injuries to her throat. She said medical staff also recommended a tetanus vaccination as a precaution.

Glass in food
Photo by Palmmy Thaniya via Facebook group/ พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค

Thaniya later sent the shop her medical certificate and treatment receipts through the LINE application. She said the business reimbursed her medical expenses as promised.

However, she said she expected the company to provide a formal explanation of how the contamination occurred and what steps would be taken to improve food safety and quality control.

According to Thaniya, she communicated only with a member of staff through a messaging application and did not receive a response from the owner or the chef associated with the brand.

She said the business promotes its products as premium gelato made from high-quality ingredients and believes customers should receive the same high standard of care if problems arise.

Parameter gelato by former Thai actor and TV host Kris
Kris Srepoomseth | Photo via ThaiRath

Thaniya stressed that she is not seeking a boycott of the business or additional compensation. Instead, she said she wants the company to improve its production processes, quality assurance and handling of customer complaints.

Social media users speculated that the business mentioned in the post was Parameter, a Bangkok gelato brand launched earlier this year by former actor and television host Kris Srepoomseth.

Kris has previously spoken publicly about studying gelato production for several years and has described his products as being made with premium ingredients. The brand has also recently attracted online discussion over its pricing and promotional claims.

At the time of publication, neither the business nor Kris had issued a public statement responding to Thaniya’s allegations.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 5:30 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.