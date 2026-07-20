Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

A Thai woman is calling on a well-known dessert shop in Bangkok to take proper action after she was injured by pieces of glass in gelato purchased from the store last month.

The customer, Facebook user Palmmy Thaniya, posted her account in the เราคือผู้บริโภค (We Are Consumers) Facebook group yesterday, July 19. She said she wanted to warn other consumers and seek a more comprehensive response from the business.

According to Thaniya, she first bought gelato from the shop last month and enjoyed it enough to purchase a second serving shortly before the shopping centre closed at about 10pm. She chose a flavour that included ground nuts.

Thaniya said she was eating the gelato while waiting in line at a nearby doughnut shop when she noticed that some of the nuts were unusually hard to chew. After mentioning it to a friend, her companion pointed out that she was bleeding from her mouth.

She said she spat out the gelato and found what she believed were small pieces of glass mixed with the dessert. According to Thaniya, the fragments were similar in size to the nuts.

Thaniya returned to the shop immediately to report the incident. She said staff collected the remaining gelato for inspection, refunded the purchase price and agreed to cover her medical expenses.

She added that she was unable to take many photographs of the glass fragments because she went straight to the hospital for treatment.

The doctors found minor injuries to her tongue and the inside of her cheek, but no injuries to her throat. She said medical staff also recommended a tetanus vaccination as a precaution.

Thaniya later sent the shop her medical certificate and treatment receipts through the LINE application. She said the business reimbursed her medical expenses as promised.

However, she said she expected the company to provide a formal explanation of how the contamination occurred and what steps would be taken to improve food safety and quality control.

According to Thaniya, she communicated only with a member of staff through a messaging application and did not receive a response from the owner or the chef associated with the brand.

She said the business promotes its products as premium gelato made from high-quality ingredients and believes customers should receive the same high standard of care if problems arise.

Thaniya stressed that she is not seeking a boycott of the business or additional compensation. Instead, she said she wants the company to improve its production processes, quality assurance and handling of customer complaints.

Social media users speculated that the business mentioned in the post was Parameter, a Bangkok gelato brand launched earlier this year by former actor and television host Kris Srepoomseth.

Kris has previously spoken publicly about studying gelato production for several years and has described his products as being made with premium ingredients. The brand has also recently attracted online discussion over its pricing and promotional claims.

At the time of publication, neither the business nor Kris had issued a public statement responding to Thaniya’s allegations.