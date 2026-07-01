Thai woman denies stealing diamond bracelet worth 300,000 baht

A Thai woman who was captured on CCTV taking a diamond bracelet denied stealing the item and said that she had intended to return it to its rightful owner.

The owner of the diamond bracelet, Kasama Uma, travelled from Narathiwat to Bangkok to sell the accessory valued at around 300,000 baht. However, she lost the item on June 28 while on her way to meet a buyer at MBK Centre.

Kasama filed a complaint with Pathum Wan Police Station and reviewed security camera footage along her route. The footage showed her accidentally dropping the bracelet inside Siam Centre mall.

According to the video, a woman picked up the bracelet, placed it in her pocket, and left the area. Kasama later told media she believed the woman was a foreign national from an Asian country.

The clip later circulated widely on Thai social media, drawing attention from the public due to the value of the jewellery.

Channel 7 reported today, July 1, that police have identified the woman seen in the footage, although her name has not been disclosed.

Police said the woman denied stealing the bracelet. She stated that she picked it up with the intention of reporting it to authorities but had been occupied with personal matters and is currently outside Bangkok.

The woman told police she is willing to return the bracelet and plans to arrange a meeting with Kasama. The owner has reportedly indicated she may withdraw her complaint once the item is returned.

In a separate case reported at a similar time in Pathum Thani, a delivery rider left a parcel containing an iPhone 17 Pro Max valued at about 50,000 baht on a recipient’s car.

The recipient drove away without noticing the parcel, causing it to fall onto the road. After reviewing CCTV footage, the owner saw a motorcyclist stole the package.

Despite the parcel displaying the recipient’s name and address, the item was not returned. The phone owner has since filed a complaint, and no further updates have been reported.