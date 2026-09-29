Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex

Police arrested a Thai woman and her Turkish ex-boyfriend over an alleged arson attack on a company in Bangkok, reportedly intended to destroy documents linked to suspected fraud involving more than 10 million baht.

Officers from Phetchakasem Police Station investigated a fire at a company in Bang Khae district, Bangkok, at around 2.50am on September 25. According to MGR Online, thick smoke billowed from the scene, and most of the documents inside the company were damaged.

The fire was initially suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault. However, further investigation led police to suspect arson.

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Police arrested the 31 year old Turkish man, Emres Badas, at a condominium in the Lumphini area of Bangkok at around 8.15am on September 27.

According to the report, Badas confessed to setting the fire and claimed that his Thai ex-girlfriend, 40 year old Chanoknan, had hired him to carry out the attack.

Chanoknan worked as a sales manager at the company and was suspected of embezzlement and forging documents, allegedly causing losses of more than 10 million baht.

The company owner was reportedly gathering evidence to take legal action against Chanoknan. Investigators suspect the fire was intended to destroy documents that could be used as evidence in the alleged fraud case.

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Police continued investigating Chanoknan’s alleged involvement and arrested her at a house in Nong Khaem district of Bangkok on September 28.

Both suspects remain in custody at Phetchakasem Police Station pending further legal proceedings. They were charged under Section 217 of the Criminal Code in connection with the alleged arson.

Chanoknan has not yet been charged over the alleged embezzlement and document forgery, as the investigation into those allegations continues. The report did not state whether she admitted to the accusations.

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