Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 18, 2026, 10:51 AM
2 minutes read
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger

A 34 year old Thai woman from Kamphaeng Phet has died unexpectedly while working in South Korea, leaving her low-income family struggling to raise the money needed to return her body to Thailand.

A family in Kamphaeng Phet is appealing for help after their 34-year-old daughter died suddenly in South Korea, where she had been working for the past seven years.

The woman, identified as Piyawan Samreedi, also known as Pla, was originally from Trai Trueng subdistrict in Mueang Kamphaeng Phet district. Her family learned of her death after several Facebook pages in South Korea posted an appeal seeking her relatives and urged them to contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul.

One of the posts came from the Facebook page “Ko Isan Phuyaiban Korea v.2”, which shared Piyawan’s photograph and details in an attempt to locate her family. A local community leader in Kamphaeng Phet recognised her and alerted her relatives.

Reporters later visited Piyawan’s family home, where they met her mother, 69-year-old Lamyai Samreedi, who said the news had left the family devastated.

Lamyai said her daughter moved to South Korea about seven years ago to work as a traditional Thai massage therapist. Piyawan stayed in regular contact with her family and occasionally sent money home to help with household expenses.

Their last conversation was on August 8, when Piyawan told her mother that she was experiencing unusually heavy menstrual bleeding. Lamyai said she advised her daughter to buy painkillers at the time.

Related Articles

According to her mother, Piyawan had no known underlying health conditions. The family is now waiting for South Korean authorities to determine the official cause of death.

Piyawan’s family is seeking financial assistance to repatriate her body to Thailand.

Lamyai said the family spoke with her daughter’s colleagues in South Korea and was told that repatriating the body to Thailand could cost around 200,000 baht. Bringing her ashes home after cremation in South Korea would still cost an estimated 100,000 baht.

For the family, either amount is difficult to afford. Lamyai said the household relies mainly on casual work and does not have enough savings to cover the cost.

She hopes to bring her daughter’s body back to Kamphaeng Phet so the family can hold a funeral in her hometown.

Local authorities have also stepped in to help. Winai Dechsri, chief executive of the Trai Trueng Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, visited the family and said officials were coordinating with relevant agencies to see what assistance could be provided.

The family said the cost of repatriating Piyawan’s body is beyond what they can afford. They have since opened a donation account to raise funds for her return to Thailand.

The family said it would stop accepting donations once enough money had been raised to cover the repatriation costs.

South Korean authorities have yet to announce Piyawan’s official cause of death.

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | News by Thaiger

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman dies suddenly in South Korea, family seeks help to bring her home

23 minutes ago
Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man denied boarding over Machu Picchu passport stamp

23 minutes ago
808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&#038;W and more | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2026 drops first lineup with ILLENIUM, W&W and more

34 minutes ago
Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting | Thaiger Crime News

Grade 7 student kills classmate, himself in Zamboanga school shooting

47 minutes ago
Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police raid Bangkok visa agency over fake bank statements

1 hour ago
Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand | Thaiger South Thailand News

Ambassador seeks tighter protection for Israeli nationals in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods as heavy rain warning runs to August 21

2 hours ago
Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth | Thaiger Crime News

Chumphon temple drug bust: 3 monks test positive for meth

2 hours ago
Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister orders airline overbooking probe after passenger left to buy new ticket

2 hours ago
Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless man attack leaves foreign tourist with broken tooth

17 hours ago
ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout | Thaiger Central Thailand News

ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

18 hours ago
Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign woman relieves herself at Phuket beachwear shop doorway

18 hours ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty | Thaiger South Thailand News

Nakhon Si Thammarat electricity worker fights for life after being stabbed on duty

19 hours ago
Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken | Thaiger Bangkok News

Govt flags dentists pre-signing cannabis prescription forms, 4 laws broken

19 hours ago
Broker sold villagers&#8217; IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Broker sold villagers’ IDs to register 35 Chinese nominee firms

20 hours ago
Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Probe ordered after Koh Samui zoo owners reports death threat by Israeli

20 hours ago
Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far | Thaiger News

Myanmar border fighting sends stray gunfire into Mae Sot Again, third incident in 2026 so far

20 hours ago
Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved | Thaiger Thailand News

Two years of skipped lottery bets by vendor add up to thousands saved

20 hours ago
Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi | Thaiger Bangkok News

Their Majesties open the new 228-bed Thotsamabophit Building in Thonburi

21 hours ago
Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket travel agency worker alleges foreign beggar spits at her

21 hours ago
Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months | Thaiger Tourism News

Bali visa crackdown sees 342 deported in 6 months

21 hours ago
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger Phuket News

Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

22 hours ago
Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nurse apologises for laughing at hospital post of woman who later dies

22 hours ago
Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it | Thaiger Economy News

Thai economy grows 1.9% in Q2 as households pull back, exports carry it

22 hours ago
Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign visitors to pay flat 450 baht tourism fee under new Thailand plan

23 hours ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 18, 2026, 10:51 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.