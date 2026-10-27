Bangkok fortune teller allegedly pressures Thai woman into sexual ritual

A Thai woman filed a complaint against a fortune teller met at a well-known shopping mall in Bangkok, alleging that he pressured her into paying for expensive rituals and attempted to persuade her to take part in a sexual ritual.

The 29 year old Thai woman, Wan, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive today, October 27, to seek legal assistance and warn others about the fraudulent fortune teller who usually provides services at a shopping mall in the Bang Kapi area.

Wan said the incident began on October 21 when she visited the mall alone to relieve work-related stress. She stopped at a fortune-telling booth on the third floor, hoping the fortune reading would help relieve her stress.

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The sign advertised the service for 100 baht. However, once she sat down, the male fortune teller told her that a proper reading would cost 499 baht. She eventually agreed to pay.

During the consultation, the fortune teller told Wan that she was facing serious misfortune and made claims about her family relationships.

Wan said several of his statements were inaccurate, but her existing stress and anxiety left her worried about the consequences he described.

The fortune teller then offered to perform a ritual to boost her luck, initially demanding 25,000 baht. When Wan refused, he pressured her and gradually reduced the price to 2,900 baht.

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Fearing the consequences he threatened, Wan transferred a total of 3,399 baht for the reading and ritual.

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Wan said the fortune teller subsequently claimed the ritual would resolve only 70% of her problems and proposed another ceremony, which he said would resolve the remaining issues.

According to Wan, to complete the ritual, she was required to be alone with the fortune teller and revealed her private part to the fortune teller. Wan said she became uncomfortable and suspicious, so she decided to leave.

She later filed a fraud complaint at Lat Phrao Police Station and submitted a voice recording of the conversation between her and the fortune teller as evidence.

Wan said another woman subsequently contacted her through TikTok, claiming to have experienced similar behaviour involving the same fortune teller.

Ekkaphop Luangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, warned the public to be cautious of people who exploit others’ emotional distress for financial gain. He said he would contact the superintendent of Lat Phrao Police Station to follow up on the fraud complaint.

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