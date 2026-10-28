Thai transwoman held for stabbing postgraduate student with scissors

Police arrested a transwoman for stabbing a postgraduate student with scissors near a university in Bangkok’s Asok area, following the victim’s public appeal for action over the attack.

Investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 5 reportedly arrested the transgender suspect yesterday evening, October 27. Details of the arrest and any formal charges had not been disclosed.

The case came to public attention after the student approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on October 26, saying she had reported the incident to Thong Lo Police Station but had received no clear updates despite repeatedly contacting officers and visiting the station.

The student said she was walking from her accommodation to class at about 8.55am on October 3. The route was approximately 150 metres from her university.

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According to her account, the transwoman shouted at her, asking why she was following her, before punching her in the face. The student said she tried to ignore the confrontation and continued towards her classroom, but the suspect took out a pair of scissors and chased her.

The student raised her right hand to protect her face when the suspect lunged at her, leaving her with a wound that required seven stitches.

She reached a university building, where staff, lecturers and friends provided first aid before she was taken to hospital.

The victim said the incident continued to affect her daily life, causing panic attacks when people approached her and recurring nightmares. She had also begun avoiding the location where the attack occurred and asked security guards to accompany her to her classroom.

The student had previously said she was seeking legal action rather than financial compensation. She wanted the case pursued to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

The arrest followed the victim’s appeal for help through Saimai Survive. Police had not yet released further details about the suspect’s background, the motive for the attack or the charges under consideration.

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