A motorcycle taxi rider was arrested after failing to stop at a zebra crossing in Bangkok and punching a pedestrian on Saturday, November 21.

The footage circulated widely on social media over the weekend, showing a family of three, including a young child, walking across a pedestrian crossing.

A motorcycle taxi rider carrying a passenger continued through the red light as the family crossed. He then stopped in the middle of the crossing and shouted at the family for taking too long. The video clearly showed that the traffic lights were red for all cars, allowing pedestrians to cross.

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The father, later identified as 57 year old Samorn Khamwai, turned around and argued with the rider before walking away as his family was waiting nearby.

However, the rider left his motorcycle and passenger behind before rushing towards Samorn and punching him from behind. He continued striking the victim until Samorn fell to the ground.

A food delivery rider who witnessed the attack intervened and attempted to separate the two men. Amarin TV reported that the delivery rider was also injured during the confrontation.

Officers from Chok Chai Police Station subsequently arrested the motorcycle taxi rider, identified as 47 year old Kae. Kae admitted to the assault and apologised to Samorn. The victim accepted his apology and said he did not wish to pursue further legal action.

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However, police proceeded with the case as the offences cannot be settled through a private agreement between the parties.

Kae was charged with physical assault, operating a motorcycle for transport services without proper registration, violating traffic regulations and dangerous driving. Police also seized his motorcycle as evidence.

The incident renewed concerns about pedestrian safety at zebra crossings in Thailand. Earlier this month, a motorcyclist knocked down a foreign English teacher while the victim was crossing a road at a zebra crossing in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district.

In October, a German couple were killed while crossing a road in Phang Nga province after a pickup truck driver allegedly ran a red light and struck them before fleeing.

Another fatal incident was reported in Phuket in October, when a lorry struck a Filipino motorcyclist who was stopping at a red light.