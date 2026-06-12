Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

Police are looking for a Thai taxi driver who is accused of stealing cash and belongings from a Taiwanese man on 7 June, while en route to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

The case emerged when a Thai woman, Suparat, posted in the Facebook group Pattaya Talk seeking help to locate a missing Taiwanese national, who is a friend of her husband. She said she was concerned for his safety due to stress linked to financial losses.

According to Suparat, the Taiwanese man was deceived by a Chinese call centre scam and transferred money from his bank account in Taiwan. After realising he was defrauded, he planned to return home to pursue legal action.

The man reportedly took a taxi to Don Mueang Airport but did not have sufficient cash to pay the fare. Suparat said the driver asked him to get out of the vehicle before leaving with his belongings and personal documents.

The Taiwanese man later filed a complaint with police but faced difficulties due to a language barrier. He then contacted Suparat’s husband, who lives in Pattaya, for assistance.

He travelled to Pattaya to meet his friend and waited at the couple’s accommodation. However, he later went missing, prompting concern that he may have been overwhelmed by recent events.

With assistance from members of the online community, the couple were able to locate the Taiwanese man. They accompanied him to a police station and his embassy to arrange replacement documents so he could return to Taiwan.

In a later update, Suparat confirmed that the man had returned safely to his home country. She added that they are continuing to follow up with police regarding the alleged actions of the taxi driver.

The amount of the missing cash and belongings has not been disclosed.