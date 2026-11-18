Thai schools have been ordered not to punish students taking part in a major education rights protest in Bangkok on November 20, as Education Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong pledges to protect their right to peaceful assembly.

The warning comes ahead of a student demonstration planned at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Road, where protesters are expected to demand stronger protection of student rights and changes to education policies.

Speaking yesterday, November 17, Prasert said the Ministry of Education respected students’ constitutional rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

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He described young people’s participation in democratic activities as part of the learning process, saying students had the right to express their views as citizens.

Prasert acknowledged concerns over school regulations governing hairstyles and uniforms, particularly where disciplinary measures could affect students’ access to education.

He stressed that schools must not prevent students from sitting examinations or receiving an education because of their hair or clothing.

The minister also instructed schools and education agencies nationwide not to punish, threaten, pressure or violate the rights of students attending the November 20 demonstration.

Students and parents who experience such treatment can report it to the Ministry of Education’s centre for the protection of rights, freedoms and safety.

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Regarding the protesters’ wider demands, Prasert said the ministry was open to receiving proposals but would need to assess which measures could be implemented.

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He noted that Thailand already provides free education at certain levels and offers student loan support, while additional demands would require further study by the relevant agencies.

The ministry plans to accept a petition containing views collected from students across the country and use it when reviewing education policies.

Education Ministry representatives have also been assigned to attend the demonstration, listen to students and receive their proposals.

Prasert said he had coordinated with the Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies to help ensure participants’ safety.

He called for the gathering to remain peaceful and free from violence, with particular attention given to protecting children and young people.

The minister also encouraged parents to discuss travel arrangements and personal safety with children planning to join the demonstration.

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