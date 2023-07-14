Road collapse investigation scrutinises construction firms and contract process in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A concerted effort has been launched in Thailand to unearth the cause behind the devastating collapse of an elevated road currently under construction on Luang Pang Road in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district. Spearheading the road collapse investigation, the Metropolitan Police Division 3 is meticulously scrutinising the catastrophe in a bid to hold those responsible accountable.

Deputy Chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 3, Pol. Col. Chanawin Phuangphet, divulged that the police force is liaising closely with forensic experts and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, to compile comprehensive evidence and elucidate the circumstances leading to this catastrophic road collapse event.

The construction contract, assigned to a joint consortium of Tharawan Construction and Npa Construction, is also under scrutiny. Representatives from both companies, largely comprising workers who witnessed the disheartening scene, have been enlisted to lend their testimony to the police. However, the CEOs of both companies have yet to show up. Pending their accounts and the imminent reports from the associated agencies, legal proceedings are on hold, according to Chanawin.

In a parallel vein, the director of the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission Area 4, Chiya Sirirak, stated that the commission is working in unison with the police on this investigation. According to Chiya, the PACC will be directing its attention towards the procurement process and the project contract to investigate any dereliction of duty on the part of the officials.

To accomplish this, the PACC is synergising with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to secure specifics and documentation related to the project and contract. Beyond this, the commission will also engage residents to gauge the extent of the destruction caused by the road collapse incident and question the relevant officials on the safety precautions undertaken.

The collapsed section, a 600-metre stretch between the Lotus’s Lat Krabang branch and the Jorakay Noi police station, is part of the larger 3.5-kilometre long On Nut-Lat Krabang elevated road project. The road collapse disaster, which unfolded on Monday evening, resulted in two fatalities and 12 injuries, reported Bangkok Post.

In an attempt to ascertain the detailed extent of the structural damage, Anti-Corruption Division 1 Superintendent, Thanawat Hinyokhin, mentioned that drones are being employed. Experts in the field of engineering are also being consulted as part of this in-depth investigation.

Amidst this, the Deputy Bangkok Governor, Wisanu Subsompon, said…

Follow us on :













“City Hall is attempting to demolish the collapsed section to resume road traffic as quickly as possible, aiming to wrap up the work by Friday.”

Additionally, the BMA is set to collaborate with an engineering team from EIT to scour for more evidence, primarily by analysing concrete samples to assess the structure’s durability.