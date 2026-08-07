Thai MP removed over peace chants at Min Aung Hlaing reception

A People’s Party MP was removed from a reception area at Parliament today, August 7, after repeatedly calling for peace and humanity as Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrived for an official reception.

The incident occurred as Senate President Mongkol Surasajja was scheduled to receive Min Aung Hlaing, who is visiting Thailand as a guest of the government.

Before the reception began, Bangkok MP Anusorn Tamajai of the People’s Party waited outside the reception room to observe proceedings.

Khaosod reported that Anusorn planned to submit a letter to Min Aung Hlaing through the Senate president. The letter called for urgent action on cross-border problems and support for a process to restore democracy in Myanmar.

At 10.50am, as Min Aung Hlaing and his delegation arrived at the reception area, Anusorn repeatedly shouted, “For peace, for humanity.”

As Anusorn continued calling out, parliamentary police stepped in and escorted him from the reception area while the welcoming ceremony proceeded.

Anusorn’s action came as the Bright Future group, along with migrant workers, also protested Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Thailand yesterday, August 6.

The groups gathered outside the United Nations office in Bangkok to oppose the Thai government’s engagement with Myanmar’s military leadership.

Bright Future said the move undermined Thailand’s human rights position internationally and allowed the military administration to extend pressure across the border to migrant workers who had fled Myanmar.

Protesters also raised concerns over migrant worker rules, transnational crime and alleged pollution linked to rare-earth mining in Myanmar.