Fake official gives unverified statement on nightclub fire, spreading serious accusation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 1:54 PM
2 minutes read
Fake official gives unverified statement on nightclub fire, spreading serious accusation
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man in military uniform, who previously ran as a candidate for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, has come under scrutiny after allegedly presenting himself as an official at the scene of the Bangkok nightclub fire and providing unverified information to the media and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul.

Following the deadly blaze at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, rumours circulated online alleging that the nightclub owners had locked emergency exits and demanded payment from customers attempting to escape. Several news organisations reported the allegations but noted that they had not been confirmed by investigators.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that inspectors found obstructions at the venue’s emergency exits after the fire. He also said conditions at the nightclub differed from those recorded during the latest safety inspection in April.

Separately, a rescuer told Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that one emergency exit appeared to have been locked during the incident and speculated that it may have been secured to prevent customers leaving without paying. Authorities have not confirmed that claim.

Thai man poses as official at fire scene in Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

A survivor also told reporters she attempted to force open a rear exit to help people trapped near the toilets but alleged that three security guards stopped her and told her she needed permission from the owners before opening the door.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the nightclub owners attempted to collect payments from customers during the evacuation.

A member of the band performing on the night of the fire said both owners escaped the building before returning inside to help rescue customers and staff. According to the venue’s official Facebook page, both owners remain in critical condition in hospital.

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Photo via KhaoSod

Attention later shifted to a man seen at the scene wearing military-style clothing and standing near PM Anutin while officials inspected the site.

ThaiRath reporter Nattawin “Zag” Thongyoy reported that the man introduced himself as Lieutenant Nut from the Military Technical Training School (MTTS).

According to the reporter, the man also said he had previously stood as a Bangkok Metropolitan Council candidate under the Bangkok Can Fly group led by former PM candidate Mongkolkit Suksintharanon. He reportedly claimed to have more than 18 years of rescue experience.

However, rescue personnel involved in the operation later told reporters that the man was not part of any official emergency response team and had not been assigned to the operation.

Fake official at Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo via @zag_nattawin

KhaoSod also reported that the man had travelled directly from a BB gun competition while still wearing military-themed clothing.

According to KhaoSod, the man was suspected as the source of unverified claims that the nightclub owners collected payments from customers during the evacuation.

The accused man has not publicly responded to those reports or issued a statement. Authorities have not announced any legal action in relation to the alleged misinformation.

@zag_nattawin

พี่เป็นใครน่ะ แต่เขาก็พูดมีหลักการเด้ออออ แต่แค่ยัง งงๆ ว่าเขาอยู่หน่วยไหน เพราะหน้าอกมีติดป้ายมณฑลทหารบกที่ 11 มี Army แต่ก็เป็นผู้สมัคร สก. 😂 #ไฟไหม้ลาดพร้าว #ไฟไหม้ #ลาดพร้าว #ข่าว #แซ็คเล่าเมาท์ข่าว

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – แซ็คเล่าเมาท์ข่าว – แซ็คเล่าเมาท์ข่าว

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 14, 2026, 1:54 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.