Fake official gives unverified statement on nightclub fire, spreading serious accusation

A Thai man in military uniform, who previously ran as a candidate for the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, has come under scrutiny after allegedly presenting himself as an official at the scene of the Bangkok nightclub fire and providing unverified information to the media and Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul.

Following the deadly blaze at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, rumours circulated online alleging that the nightclub owners had locked emergency exits and demanded payment from customers attempting to escape. Several news organisations reported the allegations but noted that they had not been confirmed by investigators.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed that inspectors found obstructions at the venue’s emergency exits after the fire. He also said conditions at the nightclub differed from those recorded during the latest safety inspection in April.

Separately, a rescuer told Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that one emergency exit appeared to have been locked during the incident and speculated that it may have been secured to prevent customers leaving without paying. Authorities have not confirmed that claim.

A survivor also told reporters she attempted to force open a rear exit to help people trapped near the toilets but alleged that three security guards stopped her and told her she needed permission from the owners before opening the door.

However, there has been no official confirmation that the nightclub owners attempted to collect payments from customers during the evacuation.

A member of the band performing on the night of the fire said both owners escaped the building before returning inside to help rescue customers and staff. According to the venue’s official Facebook page, both owners remain in critical condition in hospital.

Attention later shifted to a man seen at the scene wearing military-style clothing and standing near PM Anutin while officials inspected the site.

ThaiRath reporter Nattawin “Zag” Thongyoy reported that the man introduced himself as Lieutenant Nut from the Military Technical Training School (MTTS).

According to the reporter, the man also said he had previously stood as a Bangkok Metropolitan Council candidate under the Bangkok Can Fly group led by former PM candidate Mongkolkit Suksintharanon. He reportedly claimed to have more than 18 years of rescue experience.

However, rescue personnel involved in the operation later told reporters that the man was not part of any official emergency response team and had not been assigned to the operation.

KhaoSod also reported that the man had travelled directly from a BB gun competition while still wearing military-themed clothing.

According to KhaoSod, the man was suspected as the source of unverified claims that the nightclub owners collected payments from customers during the evacuation.

The accused man has not publicly responded to those reports or issued a statement. Authorities have not announced any legal action in relation to the alleged misinformation.