Man drives car into pool after mum allegedly refuses to pay rent

A Thai man drove an SUV into a pool at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok today, June 18, after an alleged dispute with his mother over financial support for his condominium rent.

Officers from Pathum Wan Police Station were called to investigate the incident, which took place at a pool outside the Sasapol Building on the university campus. A white SUV was found partially submerged in the pool. Three of the vehicle’s doors were open, and the front of the SUV sustained damage.

The driver, 29 year old Chin, was injured and transported to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were not immediately disclosed. Reports did not confirm whether any other passengers were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to Amarin TV, Chin had reportedly argued with his mother regarding the cost of his condominium rent, which was said to be 27,000 baht per month. The report stated that he wanted his mother to contribute towards the payments, but she allegedly refused.

Amarin TV reported that Chin then drove onto the university grounds and headed towards the pool area. Security guards reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle. However, the driver allegedly accelerated, crashed through a fence surrounding the pool and entered the water.

Police said the investigations are ongoing and that officers are working to establish the motive behind the incident. Authorities are also coordinating medical care for the injured driver.

A similar incident was reported in 2024 in Trang province, where a Thai woman lost her life after she drove her hatchback into a river while practising driving on a road running alongside the water.

Rescuers at the scene reported that all of the vehicle’s windows were open. They believed the woman may have attempted to escape from the car after it entered the river, but was unable to do so.

In another incident last year, a foreign couple escaped injury after their SUV entered the sea at a yacht marina in Phuket.

The vehicle drove onto a shiplift area that had become difficult to distinguish from the road because of flooding. Traffic cones had been placed in the area as a warning, although the couple may not familiar with the location.