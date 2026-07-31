Thai man denies upskirt filming, says he was playing Pokémon GO

A Thai woman shared CCTV footage on social media, accusing a man of stalking and attempting to film beneath her skirt in a shopping mall in Bangkok. The man denied the allegation, saying he was playing Pokémon GO.

The upskirt filming allegation was shared by the 27 year old woman on Facebook as a warning to other shoppers, although she said she did not file a police complaint because she lacked conclusive evidence.

According to the woman, she visited a shopping mall in Bang Khae district of Bangkok with her mother, although they were shopping separately.

She said she became suspicious after noticing the same man repeatedly following her while she browsed products inside a store. To confirm her suspicions, she deliberately walked around different sections of the shop and claimed the man continued to follow her.

The woman said she tried to contact her mother but was unable to reach her because her mother was busy shopping. She then paid for her purchases and left the store, but alleged that the man continued following her throughout the mall.

She then entered a beauty clinic to avoid him. Looking out from inside the clinic, she said she saw the man walking around the area as though searching for her.

The woman later contacted the store she had visited and explained what had happened, prompting staff to review CCTV footage.

She said the recordings showed the man standing or sitting close to her while appearing to browse merchandise. The footage also showed him holding his mobile phone at an unusual angle as she walked past, leading her to suspect he was attempting to record beneath her skirt.

Store employees reportedly shared the footage with the shopping mall’s security team, who questioned the man in the presence of the woman and her mother.

The man denied following or filming her. He reportedly told security staff that he had been walking around the shopping mall and entering different shops because he was playing Pokémon GO.

He also claimed to be a doctor and stated that he would not commit such an offence because it would damage his reputation.

According to the woman, shopping mall security examined the man’s two mobile phones but did not find any explicit photographs or videos of her. She said she believed the files may have been deleted before the inspection, although no evidence supporting that claim was presented.

The woman decided not to report the incident to police because she said she did not have sufficient evidence to support a criminal complaint.

Instead, she published the CCTV footage online to encourage others to remain alert when travelling or shopping alone.