Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

A Thai man confessed to stealing 40,000 baht from his colleague before killing the victim at the Hua Lamphong Canal Drainage and Sewerage Office in Bangkok yesterday, July 15.

Officers from Thong Lor Police Station were called to the office at about 8am yesterday, July 15, following reports of a possible murder. The victim, 54 year old drainage and sewerage officer Amphai, was found in a bathroom inside the building.

A colleague who alerted police told investigators he went to use the bathroom at about 7am but found the door locked from the outside. After retrieving a key from his bedroom in the office, he entered the bathroom and discovered the body.

The witness said he immediately informed another colleague, 42 year old Golf, who also lived at the office. The pair moved Amphai from the bathroom before contacting police.

According to investigators, Golf left the premises shortly before officers arrived, making him the primary suspect in the case. Police said he took his belongings when he left, but accidentally left one of his mobile phones behind.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and traced the accused to a hotel in Bangkok’s Samran Rat area. Officers arrested him during a raid at the hotel.

Police said Golf admitted to killing Amphai during questioning. He told police he had secretly used Amphai’s mobile phone to transfer 40,000 baht from the victim’s bank account into his own account through a mobile banking application.

The suspect claimed that he confessed to taking the money on the night of July 14 and promised to repay Amphai.

However, Amphai became angry and rejected his attempts to resolve the matter, insisting instead that legal action would be taken. Golf then struck Amphai with a wooden stick before moving the body into the bathroom.

Police charged the accused with intentional murder. They also charged him under Section 199 of the Criminal Code for concealing or moving a body to hide the cause of death or obstruct the investigation.