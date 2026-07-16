Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:09 PM
1 minute read
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man confessed to stealing 40,000 baht from his colleague before killing the victim at the Hua Lamphong Canal Drainage and Sewerage Office in Bangkok yesterday, July 15.

Officers from Thong Lor Police Station were called to the office at about 8am yesterday, July 15, following reports of a possible murder. The victim, 54 year old drainage and sewerage officer Amphai, was found in a bathroom inside the building.

A colleague who alerted police told investigators he went to use the bathroom at about 7am but found the door locked from the outside. After retrieving a key from his bedroom in the office, he entered the bathroom and discovered the body.

Drainage official found dead in office bathroom
Photo via Channel 8

The witness said he immediately informed another colleague, 42 year old Golf, who also lived at the office. The pair moved Amphai from the bathroom before contacting police.

According to investigators, Golf left the premises shortly before officers arrived, making him the primary suspect in the case. Police said he took his belongings when he left, but accidentally left one of his mobile phones behind.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and traced the accused to a hotel in Bangkok’s Samran Rat area. Officers arrested him during a raid at the hotel.

Body found in bathroom
Photo via Channel 8

Police said Golf admitted to killing Amphai during questioning. He told police he had secretly used Amphai’s mobile phone to transfer 40,000 baht from the victim’s bank account into his own account through a mobile banking application.

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The suspect claimed that he confessed to taking the money on the night of July 14 and promised to repay Amphai.

However, Amphai became angry and rejected his attempts to resolve the matter, insisting instead that legal action would be taken. Golf then struck Amphai with a wooden stick before moving the body into the bathroom.

Police charged the accused with intentional murder. They also charged him under Section 199 of the Criminal Code for concealing or moving a body to hide the cause of death or obstruct the investigation.

Stealing and killing colleague
Photo via Channel 8

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:09 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.