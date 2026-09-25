Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler’s milk

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 25, 2026, 1:24 PM
1 minute read
Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler’s milk
Photo via Facebook/ Yokey Sittitavong Zheng

A Thai housemaid was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder for adding disinfectant to the milk bottle of her employer’s two year old son in December last year.

The case emerged after the child’s mother, Yok, shared details of the incident online and published CCTV footage showing 57 year old Usanee “Ann” Palang-usa pouring Dettol disinfectant into her son’s milk bottle.

The boy’s grandmother later fed him and noticed a strong chemical smell from the bottle. The family took him to hospital, where he received treatment in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usanee denied deliberately putting disinfectant in the bottle, saying she did not know the liquid was disinfectant and believed it was milk because of its white colour.

Thai maid detained live on TV after allegedly poisoning toddler with disinfectant
Photo via YouTube/ โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official
The CCTV footage and other evidence were cited during the case, but Usanee continued to deny the accusation when she and Yok appeared on a Channel 3 television news programme.

Yok provided an update on the case on September 24, saying the court had delivered its verdict. According to Yok, Usanee initially tried to fight the case by claiming she had a mental illness. She also reportedly said her husband had ordered her to commit the offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yok said Usanee eventually confessed to the crime. However, she and her family still do not know what motivated the housemaid to put the disinfectant in the child’s milk. She said Usanee gave different accounts and confusing information during court appearances.

Related Articles
Thai maid jailed six years for poisoning employer's son
Photo via Facebook/ Yokey Sittitavong Zheng

The court convicted Usanee of attempted murder and initially sentenced her to 12 years in prison. The sentence was reduced to six years after she confessed. Yok also said the housemaid had struggled to live alongside other inmates since being imprisoned.

The mother thanked members of the online community for supporting her family throughout the case. She also thanked news agencies that reported on the incident and followed up on the court proceedings.

Yok urged other parents to exercise caution when hiring housemaids or babysitters to care for their children and to remain aware of what is given to them.

She added that anyone who felt sympathy for Usanee could offer her employment after her release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 25, 2026, 1:24 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks Aviation News

Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks

2 hours ago
Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital Thailand News

Expensive cars, cheap manners at Phetchabun hospital

2 hours ago
Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay Bangkok News

Chinese man charged in Bangkok over revolver, meth, and overstay

3 hours ago
Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin Crime News

Three Phatthalung patients find fishing line under their skin

4 hours ago
Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes Bangkok News

Bangkok morning rain slows traffic on major routes

4 hours ago
Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites Thailand News

Taxi apps get scorecard system as licence rule bites

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 September: heavy rain in 48 provinces

7 hours ago
Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy Thailand News

Udon Thani records youngest pregnancy involving 9 year old girl and 13 year old boy

20 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline Tourism News

Thailand’s 450 baht tourist fee nears public deadline

20 hours ago
AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family Bangkok News

AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family

21 hours ago
Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help Crime News

Father arrested over alleged rape of daughter, 14, after she phoned mother for help

22 hours ago
Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man&#8217;s car Crime News

Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

22 hours ago
Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process Visa Information

Thailand work permit 2026: types, requirements and application process

22 hours ago
Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia Crime News

Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia

23 hours ago
US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud Phuket News

US Secret Service praises Phuket police for fighting currency fraud

23 hours ago
Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory Phuket News

Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

23 hours ago
Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake Crime News

Buriram teenage gunman says he fatally shoots soldier by mistake

24 hours ago
Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops Crime News

Man with a knife goes on rampage in Asoke, injuring four and damaging shops

1 day ago
Four jailed over £13.8m cannabis flown from Thailand Crime News

Four jailed over £13.8m cannabis flown from Thailand

1 day ago
Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms Thailand News

Wild gaur charges Buriram man while searching for mushrooms

1 day ago
Phuket woman arrested for pawning rental cars online Phuket News

Phuket woman arrested for pawning rental cars online

1 day ago
Nene Royal dreams of touring the world with her original music after winning AGT Entertainment

Nene Royal dreams of touring the world with her original music after winning AGT

1 day ago
Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht Crime News

Four Bangkok street racers lose cars worth over 4m baht

1 day ago
Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun Crime News

Chon Buri father shoots his daughter in leg while cleaning gun

1 day ago
Thai farmer rights at centre of EU trade talks Business News

Thai farmer rights at centre of EU trade talks

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul