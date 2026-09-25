Maid jailed for six years after putting disinfectant in toddler’s milk

A Thai housemaid was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder for adding disinfectant to the milk bottle of her employer’s two year old son in December last year.

The case emerged after the child’s mother, Yok, shared details of the incident online and published CCTV footage showing 57 year old Usanee “Ann” Palang-usa pouring Dettol disinfectant into her son’s milk bottle.

The boy’s grandmother later fed him and noticed a strong chemical smell from the bottle. The family took him to hospital, where he received treatment in time.

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Usanee denied deliberately putting disinfectant in the bottle, saying she did not know the liquid was disinfectant and believed it was milk because of its white colour.

The CCTV footage and other evidence were cited during the case, but Usanee continued to deny the accusation when she and Yok appeared on a Channel 3 television news programme.

Yok provided an update on the case on September 24, saying the court had delivered its verdict. According to Yok, Usanee initially tried to fight the case by claiming she had a mental illness. She also reportedly said her husband had ordered her to commit the offence.

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Yok said Usanee eventually confessed to the crime. However, she and her family still do not know what motivated the housemaid to put the disinfectant in the child’s milk. She said Usanee gave different accounts and confusing information during court appearances.

The court convicted Usanee of attempted murder and initially sentenced her to 12 years in prison. The sentence was reduced to six years after she confessed. Yok also said the housemaid had struggled to live alongside other inmates since being imprisoned.

The mother thanked members of the online community for supporting her family throughout the case. She also thanked news agencies that reported on the incident and followed up on the court proceedings.

Yok urged other parents to exercise caution when hiring housemaids or babysitters to care for their children and to remain aware of what is given to them.

She added that anyone who felt sympathy for Usanee could offer her employment after her release.