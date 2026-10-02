More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort
Photo via Facebook: Bangkok Community Help Foundation

Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHF) is providing food, drinking water, transport and evacuation assistance to communities affected by flooding across Bangkok, with more than 100 Thai and foreign volunteers involved in the response.

Yesterday, October 1, the foundation said its teams were working in several affected areas, including Bang Kapi, Saphan Sung, Khlong Chan flats, Khlong Toei and Rom Klao Housing Estate, as well as other flooded communities.

BCHF is collecting food, drinking water and other essential supplies for distribution to residents who require urgent assistance. The foundation said support is provided regardless of race or nationality.

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More than 100 Thai and foreign volunteers are supporting Bangkok flood relief with food, boats, transport and evacuation assistance.
Photo via Facebook: Bangkok Community Help Foundation

Its volunteers are involved in preparing supplies, transporting goods and entering flooded communities to deliver assistance. Teams are also monitoring conditions in areas where residents continue to require help.

Current operations include preparing and distributing hot meals, dry food and drinking water, helping residents leave flooded homes and arranging boats to reach locations where road access is difficult.

The foundation is also providing transport and logistics support to move people and supplies into affected areas.

More than 100 Thai and foreign volunteers are supporting Bangkok flood relief with food, boats, transport and evacuation assistance.
Photo via Facebook: Bangkok Community Help Foundation

According to Matichon, BCHF was founded by Friso Poldervaart and Greg Lange, two foreign residents who have lived in Thailand for about 15 to 20 years. The organisation has carried out community assistance projects since 2020.

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During the current flooding, BCHF has also opened participation to people who want to volunteer or provide money or supplies for relief operations.

The foundation said its response brings together Thai and foreign volunteers to support residents in flood-affected parts of Bangkok as conditions continue to be monitored.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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