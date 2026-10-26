Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer
Photo via Facebook/ เสี่ยสรวง รถยก รถสไลด์คาร์

A 47 year old Thai driver faces assault charges after elbowing a traffic police officer in the chest during a dispute over a driving licence check on Phetkasem Road in Bangkok on October 24.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing the driver, identified as Komsan, speaking with an officer beneath Bang Wa BTS Station before suddenly elbowing him. The officer fell, prompting another policeman and passersby to intervene.

Rescue volunteers at the scene provided first aid before the injured officer was taken to hospital for further examination.

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Thai police attacked while on duty
Photo via Channel 7

The officer was later identified as Sombat On-rakamnoi, a deputy traffic inspector at Phasi Charoen Police Station.

Sombat told the media that he stopped Komsan’s car because it did not display a vehicle tax sticker on the windscreen. He said he then asked the driver to present his driving licence for inspection, but Komsan refused.

According to Sombat, he warned the driver that refusing to comply could result in a penalty or fine. The alleged assault occurred shortly afterwards.

Thai man apologises after elbowing traffic police
Photo via MGR Online

Police took Komsan to the station following the incident. He later apologised to Sombat, reportedly saying that he had acted out of anger because he thought he was facing serious trouble.

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Komsan was charged with assaulting an official on duty and resisting arrest.

Channel 7 reported that he was granted temporary release during the investigation on bail of 30,000 baht. Investigators were scheduled to bring him before the court today, October 26. The outcome of that appearance was not available in the supplied report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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