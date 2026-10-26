Thai driver charged with assault after elbowing Bangkok traffic officer

A 47 year old Thai driver faces assault charges after elbowing a traffic police officer in the chest during a dispute over a driving licence check on Phetkasem Road in Bangkok on October 24.

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing the driver, identified as Komsan, speaking with an officer beneath Bang Wa BTS Station before suddenly elbowing him. The officer fell, prompting another policeman and passersby to intervene.

Rescue volunteers at the scene provided first aid before the injured officer was taken to hospital for further examination.

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The officer was later identified as Sombat On-rakamnoi, a deputy traffic inspector at Phasi Charoen Police Station.

Sombat told the media that he stopped Komsan’s car because it did not display a vehicle tax sticker on the windscreen. He said he then asked the driver to present his driving licence for inspection, but Komsan refused.

According to Sombat, he warned the driver that refusing to comply could result in a penalty or fine. The alleged assault occurred shortly afterwards.

Police took Komsan to the station following the incident. He later apologised to Sombat, reportedly saying that he had acted out of anger because he thought he was facing serious trouble.

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Komsan was charged with assaulting an official on duty and resisting arrest.

Channel 7 reported that he was granted temporary release during the investigation on bail of 30,000 baht. Investigators were scheduled to bring him before the court today, October 26. The outcome of that appearance was not available in the supplied report.

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