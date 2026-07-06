Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

A Thai man and woman were found dead inside a parked car in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok on Saturday, July 4, with a condom found on the man’s private’s part.

Police were called to Soi Bang Waek 15 after residents discovered the bodies of a 45 year old man and a 27 year old woman inside a grey sedan parked in the alley. Officers withheld their identities from the public.

The man was found in the driver’s seat, while the woman was in the front passenger seat. Police reported there were signs indicating the pair had engaged in sexual activity before they died as the man was still wearing a condom.

Residents told officers that the car arrived at about 2am. Later that morning, other motorists attempted to ask the driver to move the vehicle because it was blocking access in the narrow alley but received no response.

Witnesses said the car’s engine remained running until about 5am. Concerned residents inspected the vehicle more closely before calling emergency services. Rescue workers forced open the doors and confirmed that both occupants had died in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police found condom packets in two different sizes, male supplements and an LPG refuelling receipt from a petrol station about seven kilometres from the scene.

The woman’s 22 year old brother told police he had celebrated her birthday with her on July 3 before they returned home together. He said she later told him she was going out after midnight and was picked up by someone.

He added that he was unable to contact her afterwards and knew she had been dating with several men but did not know further details.

The bodies were taken to Siriraj Hospital for examination. According to MGR Online today, July 6, the autopsy determined the cause of death to be cardiorespiratory failure.

The man’s funeral was reportedly held at a church on Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road, while the woman’s funeral was held at a temple in the Phasi Charoen area.