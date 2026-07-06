Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 9:50 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

A Thai man and woman were found dead inside a parked car in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok on Saturday, July 4, with a condom found on the man’s private’s part.

Police were called to Soi Bang Waek 15 after residents discovered the bodies of a 45 year old man and a 27 year old woman inside a grey sedan parked in the alley. Officers withheld their identities from the public.

The man was found in the driver’s seat, while the woman was in the front passenger seat. Police reported there were signs indicating the pair had engaged in sexual activity before they died as the man was still wearing a condom.

Residents told officers that the car arrived at about 2am. Later that morning, other motorists attempted to ask the driver to move the vehicle because it was blocking access in the narrow alley but received no response.

Thai man and woman found dead in parked car
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

Witnesses said the car’s engine remained running until about 5am. Concerned residents inspected the vehicle more closely before calling emergency services. Rescue workers forced open the doors and confirmed that both occupants had died in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police found condom packets in two different sizes, male supplements and an LPG refuelling receipt from a petrol station about seven kilometres from the scene.

The woman’s 22 year old brother told police he had celebrated her birthday with her on July 3 before they returned home together. He said she later told him she was going out after midnight and was picked up by someone.

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Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

He added that he was unable to contact her afterwards and knew she had been dating with several men but did not know further details.

The bodies were taken to Siriraj Hospital for examination. According to MGR Online today, July 6, the autopsy determined the cause of death to be cardiorespiratory failure.

The man’s funeral was reportedly held at a church on Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road, while the woman’s funeral was held at a temple in the Phasi Charoen area.

condom and male supplement found alongside dead bodies
Photo via Facebook/ กล้าลุยนิวส์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 9:50 AM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.