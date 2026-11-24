A Thai man was detained after throwing bags of fermented fish sauce and a hard object at celebrity lawyer Sittha Biabangkerd, better known as Lawyer Tum, outside Suthisan Police Station in Bangkok on November 24.

Sittha was at the police station to address an extortion complaint filed by activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as Gun Jompalang. He was speaking to reporters alongside Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, founder of the Saimai Survive Foundation, when the incident occurred.

The attacker reportedly stood among the reporters for some time before throwing two or three bags of fermented fish sauce and an unidentified hard object towards Sittha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Footage shared by several news agencies showed the lawyer dodging the objects as police caught the man when he attempted to flee.

Sittha later told reporters that he avoided the bags but was struck on the right side of his forehead, just above the eyebrow, by the hard object. He said he had sustained a small wound and would file a formal complaint with police, submitting a medical examination as supporting evidence.

The lawyer also said he suspected someone had paid the man to attack him. However, the suspect denied being hired and claimed he had acted independently.

He reportedly told police he came from Khlong Toei and had become angry after following news reports about Sittha filing lawsuits against several people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sittha asked investigators to examine the suspect’s mobile phone to determine whether anyone had contacted him or instructed him to carry out the attack.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Sittha linked the incident to Guntouch and described it as a dirty tactic. However, police have not confirmed any connection between Guntouch and the attack, and the supplied report identifies no evidence supporting the allegation.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity or announced any charges.

Sittha has his own case before the courts. In June, the Criminal Court sentenced him to six years in prison in a fraud case brought by a former client and ordered him to repay 72.5 million baht, and he was released on 1 million baht bail and said he planned to appeal.

Related news