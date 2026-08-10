Israeli tourists criticised for door prank at Bangkok hotel

A Thai national bodybuilder condemned a group of Israeli tourists for repeatedly banging on his hotel room door in Bangkok. The athlete said one of the tourists later apologised after hotel staff restricted the group’s access to their room.

Bodybuilder, Prakasit Kruabut, shared his account on Facebook yesterday, August 9, posting a photograph with an Israeli flag in the background and telling tourists to behave appropriately while visiting Thailand.

According to Prakasit, he and his wife were asleep at a hotel near Pratunam Market when they were suddenly woken by four loud impacts against their room door. He said the banging was followed by loud laughter and other noises outside the room.

Prakasit contacted the hotel reception and asked staff to check the security cameras. He said hotel employees confirmed that a group of Israeli tourists had knocked on his door as a prank before running away.

The incident frightened Prakasit and his wife, who initially believed there could be an emergency at the hotel. He later recorded a video explaining what had happened and criticising the group.

“This is a message for Israeli tourists in Thailand. Everyone is happy that you come to travel and bring money to Thailand but please also bring your brain and manners,” Prakasit said in the video.

According to the bodybuilder, the group later went out to enjoy the nightlife. Hotel staff subsequently locked the group’s room, requiring them to contact reception and apologise to Prakasit and his wife before being allowed to return.

Prakasit said one member of the group came to his room and apologised to him and his wife before the tourists checked out. However, he believed the apology was not sincere and was made mainly so the group could regain access to their room and continue their stay.

Prakasit said he did not want to stereotype all Israeli tourists based on the incident. He added that many followers had contacted him to share their own negative experiences with Israeli tourists, while stressing that he believed there were both good and bad people among Israeli visitors.

Several social media users urged Prakasit and his wife to take legal action against the group, saying this could discourage similar behaviour by foreign tourists in Thailand.

It was not clear whether the couple had decided to pursue any legal proceedings.