Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:20 AM
2 minutes read
Thai beauty blogger accuses Suvarnabhumi Airport officer of attempted assault
Photo via Facebook/ Gamgy makeup

A Thai beauty influencer accused a female Airports of Thailand (AOT) employee of attempting to attack her following an argument over two bottles of drinking water at Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Kotchawan Sajja, known as Gamgy, the influencer and the owner of the Jovina cosmetics brand, posted a video of the incident on her social media account before sharing another video explaining her account of the dispute.

Kotchawan said she was entering the departure gate with her husband and two children when the female AOT employee told her that water brought from outside was not permitted beyond the checkpoint.

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She said she asked the employee to make an exception because the water was for her children, but the employee insisted that the bottles be discarded in a bin at the counter.

AOT officer accused of trying to attack passenger
Photo via Facebook/ Gamgy makeup

Another AOT employee intervened and eventually allowed Kotchawan to keep one bottle. She said she then asked to drink from the second bottle before discarding it, but the female employee pushed it into the bin.

According to Kotchawan, she complained about the incident, prompting the employee to retrieve the bottle from the bin. Kotchawan said she asked whether the bottle was dirty and received the response, “It’s a trash can, you know?”

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Dissatisfied with the interaction, Kotchawan said she turned to her husband and remarked, “She might have family problems”.

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She claimed the comment angered the employee, who responded, “Who do you think you are to insult my parents?”

Thai beauty blogger clashes with airport officer
Photo via Facebook/ Gamgy makeup

Kotchawan alleged that the employee then left her duty and approached her family with the intention of hurting her. Security guards and other nearby employees intervened and escorted the woman away.

Footage shared online appeared to show the employee resisting as security personnel removed her from the area and attempting to approach Kotchawan.

Kotchawan said an airport manager declined to disclose the employee’s identity and advised her to submit a complaint through AOT’s official complaint system.

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Following the incident, an online user commented that several members of a Facebook travel group had reported similar negative experiences involving the same employee. The user claimed they had previously submitted complaints to AOT but had not received any updates.

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Prohibited items at airport
Photo by Creatas via Photo Images

Other social media users also described negative experiences at the airport, alleging that some employees had shouted at passengers or provided poor service.

Meanwhile, some netizens criticised Kotchawan, arguing that passengers should know that water is prohibited beyond the airport security checkpoint. They also said that it was inappropriate for Kotchawan to make remarks about the officer’s family.

Neither AOT nor Suvarnabhumi Airport had issued a public response to the incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:20 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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