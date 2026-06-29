Teen arrested for temple theft, spends cash on sex workers

An 18 year old man was arrested at a temple in Bangkok on June 28 after police linked him to the theft of 5,800 baht from a donation box, money he allegedly spent on sex workers and food before returning to steal again.

Investigators from Samran Rat police station received a report on June 27 that cash had gone missing from a wooden box kept behind the principal Buddha image in Suthat Thepwararam temple’s ordination hall.

The money had been set aside for worshippers to exchange for offerings, including flowers, incense, and candles, for veneration of Phra Trilokchet, the temple’s principal image.

CCTV footage from the scene and along the suspect’s escape route showed a short-haired young man wearing a brown cap, a red round-neck short-sleeved shirt, and white trousers opening the wooden box and removing the cash before leaving the premises.

Officers spotted 18 year old Natcharapon in front of the temple the following afternoon on June 28. His appearance matched the CCTV description. He was taken in for questioning and, according to police, admitted to the theft.

Natcharapon told police he had spent the stolen money on commercial sex services, fried chicken, and expensive meals at various restaurants until only around 200 baht remained. He said he had returned to the temple intending to steal again when officers detained him.

Police recovered 220 baht in cash along with the clothing he had been wearing at the time of the offence.

A check of his record revealed two prior theft cases: one handled by Thanyaburi police in Pathum Thani in 2024, and another by Bang Kruai police in Nonthaburi in 2026. He has been charged with theft at a public place of worship and transferred to Samran Rat police station for further legal proceedings.