MRT fire linked to sparks from 750-volt electrical cable

Bangkok’s MRT Blue Line returned to full service yesterday, September 21, after an electrical fire at Tao Poon station the previous day forced passenger evacuations and temporarily suspended trains between Bang O and Kamphaeng Phet.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit said services resumed normally at all stations from 5.37am after crews worked through the night to repair damaged power and signalling systems.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said its preliminary inspection found that sparks from a 750-volt direct-current cable assembly damaged the power supply and signalling systems.

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Crews repaired the cable assembly, power rail and signalling equipment before carrying out safety checks across the system ahead of reopening.

Phattharaphong said the inspections were completed before services resumed and thanked staff involved in the overnight repairs.

The disruption began on September 20 when an electrical fire broke out around the tracks at Tao Poon MRT station. Passengers were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, although falling sparks caused minor damage to one parked motorcycle and some stations experienced delays.

Phattharaphong thanked staff who worked through the night on the repairs and said the Blue Line had undergone safety checks before full service resumed.

Separately, Blue Line fares were reduced by one baht from July 3 under new regulations published in the Royal Gazette in May, bringing prices in line with the concession contract’s fare formula. The new fare range is 17 to 44 baht, compared with the previous range of 17 to 45 baht.

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