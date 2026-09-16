Tourist charged 2,000 baht for airport taxi that should cost 500

A tourist from Taiwan says a taxi charged her 2,000 baht for the trip from Don Mueang Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport, prompting hundreds of replies from users who called the fare far too high.

The woman posted on Threads on 15 September that she had taken a green-and-yellow taxi between Bangkok’s two airports. “From Don Mueang to Suvarnabhumi, I had to pay 2,000 baht,” she wrote. “Who is the victim who got overcharged? It was me.” She attached a photo of the taxi with its registration plate visible.

She did not say whether the driver used the meter or quoted a flat fare, and The Thaiger has not been able to verify the fare independently or reach the driver.

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Overcharging by taxis is a frequent complaint among foreign visitors to Thailand. Drivers who refuse to use the meter or quote inflated flat fares are a regular subject of travellers’ posts warning others.

Many who replied asked why she had not used the ride-hailing app Grab. Others said 2,000 baht would cover a taxi from Bangkok to Pattaya, and one user said a recent trip there had cost 1,600 baht. Another said they had once paid 1,300 baht from the Impact exhibition centre in Nonthaburi to Suvarnabhumi.

Under Ministry of Transport rules, taxis leaving either airport charge the metered fare plus a 50-baht airport surcharge, with the passenger paying any expressway tolls. A metered trip between Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang normally comes to about 400 to 550 baht in total, roughly a quarter of what the tourist says she paid.

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Drivers in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces are permitted to agree a fare with the passenger instead of using the meter, under a Department of Land Transport notification intended for long-distance hires. That makes a flat fare legal in itself, but only if the passenger agrees to it beforehand.

Several commenters pointed to a free shuttle bus between the two airports for passengers with a connecting flight the same day. They advised travellers to ask staff on the first floor of Don Mueang Airport for a seat.

Passengers who believe they have been overcharged can report the taxi’s registration number to the Department of Land Transport hotline 1584.

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