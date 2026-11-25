The mother of a Swedish student who died after reportedly falling from a luxury hotel in Bangkok in October 2024 is calling for further investigations, saying she still has unanswered questions about his death and whether the body found at the hotel was truly her son.

The 21 year old Swedish man, Lowe Engström, from Arvika in western Sweden, was studying to become a teacher at Örebro University. He arrived in Bangkok in the early hours of October 9, 2024, and checked into a hotel in Bang Rak district before going out in the city.

Lowe was reportedly seen returning to the hotel that night. At around 2am on October 11, a security guard found a body at the foot of the building, approximately 40 hours after Lowe had arrived in Thailand.

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His parents, Camilla and Oskar Engström, continued to seek answers about what happened. Camilla told British journalist Andrew Drummond that she was not convinced by the suggestion that her son had died by suicide, saying she had not known him to be depressed or struggling with personal problems.

Camilla said police initially told the family that nobody else had entered Lowe’s hotel room. The door was reportedly locked from the inside, and officers said they found no signs of a struggle.

However, she said a senior investigating officer later told Swedish journalists that police had entered the room using a key card. This raised further questions for the family about whether other people could also have accessed the room.

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Camilla also said the officer showed her a photograph of a used condom found inside the room. She claimed it contained Lowe’s DNA and DNA belonging to an unidentified person. The family said they had not been told who the other DNA belonged to.

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The family also raised concerns about the identification of the body. They said they had requested DNA testing because they could not recognise the deceased, but Swedish police told them that no DNA samples had been collected by Thai police, who had reportedly taken only fingerprints.

According to Camilla, a fingerprint expert was unable to match the prints provided by Thai police to her son because their quality was too poor. The CCTV footage given to the family reportedly consisted of only two frames, neither of which showed an identifiable person.

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The family also questioned discrepancies between the physical description in the autopsy report and Lowe’s appearance. They said the report listed the body as 168 centimetres tall, while Lowe was 175 centimetres tall. It also described the deceased as having a heavy build, whereas Lowe had an athletic physique.

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Camilla further pointed to the absence of a smiley-face tattoo that Lowe had on his thigh. She said the clothing found with the body was a suit, which did not match any clothes the family knew him to own. Police also told her that Lowe’s hair, eyebrows and eyelashes had been shaved off.

The family sought further information from a woman named Kat, who had exchanged Snapchat messages with Lowe on the evening of October 10. Camilla said Kat acknowledged having been inside Lowe’s hotel room.

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However, when Camilla told her about Lowe’s death and asked when she had visited the room, Kat allegedly ended the conversation, deleted their messages and blocked her. The reason for Kat’s actions has not been established.

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Camilla said neither Thai nor Swedish authorities had provided the family with the information it needed. She called on both countries to take their concerns seriously.

“Our position today is that we still have no answers about what happened to Lowe, and we do not feel that we have received clear confirmation that the person found in Bangkok was truly our son,” she said.

According to Camilla, private investigators and lawyers working for the family also told her that senior police officers had allegedly ordered the case to be closed quickly. This claim has not been independently established.

The Royal Thai Police had not issued a public statement responding to the family’s allegations.

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