Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog drags on despite 115 extra staff

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 2:12 PM
2 minutes read
Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog drags on despite 115 extra staff
Officials inspect cargo facilities at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Nov. 9, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/AOT

The Thai government has set out five measures to clear the cargo backlog at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, including 115 extra warehouse staff, 30 more forklifts, explosives-detection dogs and more storage space at Bangkok’s main airport.

A new working group of state and private-sector representatives will report progress to the transport minister every 15 days.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan announced the plan today, November 16, after the agencies involved met on the orders of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. She said the delays were hurting both Thai exports and imports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting found three causes, she explained: X-ray scans cannot clearly check dense export cargo, so staff must open it or use sniffer dogs; import storage is so crowded that workers cannot locate shipments; and staff and machines are shared between inbound and outbound goods.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan
Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan | Photo via Royal Government House

Thai Airways has so far added 115 workers and 30 forklifts, and the government has told the airline and Bangkok Flight Services (BFS), which runs another cargo terminal at the airport, to find more handling equipment such as air cargo containers and dollies.

To speed up screening of dense export cargo, the government is asking the Border Patrol Police and the army for explosives-detection dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will ask the Thai Chamber of Commerce to push freight forwarders and customs agents to collect all goods that have already cleared customs by the end of November.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Airports of Thailand (AOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways and BFS will also consider storage charges that rise the longer goods stay uncollected, a proposal that has not yet been decided.

Cargo Thai Airways
Cargo backlog at the airport | Photo via Facebook/ Lux Tid Pro – เที่ยวให้ถูก กินให้คุ้ม

Thai Airways opened its domestic cargo warehouse to inbound international goods on November 9, and BFS has opened an extension. In the longer term, the government wants AOT Ground Aviation Services to finish a new warehouse, due in 2028, and AOT to complete its 723-rai commercial and warehouse zone on schedule.

Within one year, the government also aims to certify more exporters as known consignors and more firms as regulated agents, which would cut repeated security checks at the airport warehouses.

The backlog began in late September, when Bangkok floods kept Thai Airways ground staff from reaching the airport, and the airline stopped accepting cargo from September 30 to October 6.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 2:12 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs Phuket News

Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs

3 hours ago
Bangkok fuel protesters march 11km to Energy Ministry, demanding fuel cut Bangkok News

Bangkok fuel protesters march 11km to Energy Ministry, demanding fuel cut

3 hours ago
US tariff deal done, Thailand says, Manila signing due Business News

US tariff deal done, Thailand says, Manila signing due

4 hours ago
Police search Phang Nga beachfront cafe over 1955 forest land claim South Thailand News

Police search Phang Nga beachfront cafe over 1955 forest land claim

4 hours ago
Thai Airways emergency landing in Delhi, Bangkok arrival due today Aviation News

Thai Airways emergency landing in Delhi, Bangkok arrival due today

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 16 November: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

8 hours ago
&#8216;Zombie fish&#8217; found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution Environment News

‘Zombie fish’ found in Mekong raise concerns over heavy metal pollution

21 hours ago
Southern Thailand faces dengue warning amid flooding, 47 deaths South Thailand News

Southern Thailand faces dengue warning amid flooding, 47 deaths

22 hours ago
Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea Phuket News

Swimmers warned as Phuket plankton bloom stains Laem Phan Wa sea

22 hours ago
FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket Phuket News

FBI-wanted American linked to human trafficking caught in Phuket

22 hours ago
Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats Crime News

Minibus driver arrested over alleged repeated rape, death threats

23 hours ago
Bangkok declares war on rats in Silom, Chinatown and Sukhumvit Bangkok News

Bangkok declares war on rats in Silom, Chinatown and Sukhumvit

23 hours ago
Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues South Thailand News

Satun Geopark may lose UNESCO status over management issues

1 day ago
Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says Northern Thailand News

Mae Sai tap water safe to drink despite arsenic in the Sai River, minister says

1 day ago
Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead Phuket News

Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead

1 day ago
Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat Pattaya News

Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat

1 day ago
Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist&#8217;s fatal 154-metre cliff fall Northern Thailand News

Mae Hong Son campsite shut after Bangkok tourist’s fatal 154-metre cliff fall

1 day ago
Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay Thailand News

Indian ice cream seller arrested over 525-day visa overstay

1 day ago
Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin Central Thailand News

Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin

1 day ago
Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya Pattaya News

Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand Thailand News

Chinese travellers allege 18,000 yuan demand to enter Thailand

1 day ago
Asia scam losses hit US6.5 billion as gangs turn to AI Thailand News

Asia scam losses hit US$136.5 billion as gangs turn to AI

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 November: heavy rain in 10 provinces

1 day ago
Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud Central Thailand News

Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud

2 days ago
Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok fuel protesters march 11km to Energy Ministry, demanding fuel cut