Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog drags on despite 115 extra staff

The Thai government has set out five measures to clear the cargo backlog at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, including 115 extra warehouse staff, 30 more forklifts, explosives-detection dogs and more storage space at Bangkok’s main airport.

A new working group of state and private-sector representatives will report progress to the transport minister every 15 days.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalay Laksamisaengchan announced the plan today, November 16, after the agencies involved met on the orders of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. She said the delays were hurting both Thai exports and imports.

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The meeting found three causes, she explained: X-ray scans cannot clearly check dense export cargo, so staff must open it or use sniffer dogs; import storage is so crowded that workers cannot locate shipments; and staff and machines are shared between inbound and outbound goods.

Thai Airways has so far added 115 workers and 30 forklifts, and the government has told the airline and Bangkok Flight Services (BFS), which runs another cargo terminal at the airport, to find more handling equipment such as air cargo containers and dollies.

To speed up screening of dense export cargo, the government is asking the Border Patrol Police and the army for explosives-detection dogs.

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The government will ask the Thai Chamber of Commerce to push freight forwarders and customs agents to collect all goods that have already cleared customs by the end of November.

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Airports of Thailand (AOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, Thai Airways and BFS will also consider storage charges that rise the longer goods stay uncollected, a proposal that has not yet been decided.

Thai Airways opened its domestic cargo warehouse to inbound international goods on November 9, and BFS has opened an extension. In the longer term, the government wants AOT Ground Aviation Services to finish a new warehouse, due in 2028, and AOT to complete its 723-rai commercial and warehouse zone on schedule.

Within one year, the government also aims to certify more exporters as known consignors and more firms as regulated agents, which would cut repeated security checks at the airport warehouses.

The backlog began in late September, when Bangkok floods kept Thai Airways ground staff from reaching the airport, and the airline stopped accepting cargo from September 30 to October 6.

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