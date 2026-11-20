Suvarnabhumi International Airport transformed part of its international arrivals hall into a Loy Krathong display to showcase Thai cultural identity to an international audience. The airport also encouraged passengers to vote for it in the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2027.

The airport shared photographs of the display on its official Facebook page on November 18. It is located on the second floor of the passenger terminal near baggage belts 11 and 12 and will remain on view until November 24.

The installation is designed to welcome international arrivals and introduce visitors to one of Thailand’s traditional festivals. The display features a giant lotus-shaped krathong, a full moon and lighting designed to resemble moving water under the theme “The Symphony of Faith and Water”.

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It is accompanied by an exhibition explaining the origins and significance of Loy Krathong. The airport said the initiative aims to help travellers, particularly those experiencing the festival for the first time, understand its cultural importance.

The display comes as Thailand prepares for Loy Krathong celebrations on November 24. The government expects this year’s festival to generate around 6 billion baht in tourism revenue, an estimated 8% increase from last year.

In the same Facebook post, Suvarnabhumi Airport invited the public to vote for the airport in the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2027. Passengers who have used the airport within the past 12 months are eligible to participate.

At the 2026 awards, Suvarnabhumi received two recognitions: 36th place in the World’s Best Airports ranking and fourth place in the category for airports handling 60 million to 70 million passengers annually.

The airport’s promotional campaign follows a challenging period involving cargo backlogs and congestion at the Thai Airways warehouse, as well as reports of runway collapses.

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