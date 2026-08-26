Suvarnabhumi Airport to restrict terminal flyover lanes for seven months

Three lanes will close in stages for maintenance from August 31, 2026, to April 7, 2027, with passengers advised to allow extra travel time.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has announced a seven-month traffic diversion on the elevated roads serving its passenger terminal while crews repair and maintain expansion joints.

The work will run from August 31, 2026, until April 7, 2027, on the elevated access routes connecting the terminal with Motorway No. 7, also known as the Bangkok–Chon Buri Motorway.

Three traffic lanes will be closed around each active work zone, while vehicles will be diverted through two remaining lanes. The airport warned that traffic could slow during busy periods.

Repairs will be carried out in stages, with work zones moved according to the maintenance schedule. Only sections undergoing repairs will be restricted, and traffic arrangements will be adjusted to limit disruption.

Airport officials said the maintenance was necessary to improve safety and keep the airport’s road infrastructure in good condition for long-term use.

Passengers travelling by road are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time to reach the airport to avoid missing their flights. The Airport Rail Link is recommended as an alternative for journeys to and from Suvarnabhumi.

Traffic officers will be stationed around the work zones, with warning signs installed throughout the affected areas. Drivers have been asked to reduce speed, exercise caution, avoid stopping on road shoulders and follow signs and officials’ instructions.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said it would publish regular updates about the repairs and changing traffic diversions on its official Facebook page.

Passengers can also contact the AOT Contact Centre on 1722, available 24 hours a day.

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