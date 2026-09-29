Suvarnabhumi Airport to add 16 more automated passport gates

Suvarnabhumi International Airport will add 16 automated passport control gates, taking the planned total to 122 as Thailand’s main international gateway expands technology and passenger facilities after marking 20 years of operation.

Airport Director Kittipong Kittikachorn said 106 Automated Border Control (ABC) gates have already been installed for international arrivals and departures. The latest announcement corrects reports suggesting another 122 gates would be added, as 122 is the planned total rather than the number of new installations.

Kittipong said the automated departure system can process electronic passports from more than 90 countries, while the arrival gates currently support passports from 34 countries. Special ABC lanes are also provided for passengers who require additional assistance.

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The airport has not announced when the remaining 16 gates will be installed.

The expansion follows a recent widening of automated immigration access for foreign arrivals. In August, travellers from 31 additional nationalities were expected to gain access to the Auto Gate system, while a September 21 update reported that arrival e-gates had opened to travellers from 33 nationalities.

Beyond immigration, the upgrade includes improvements to passenger areas throughout the main terminal, concourses and Satellite Terminal 1.

More than 200 electronic charging points are being added, alongside children’s areas, relaxation zones, co-working spaces and Digital Park Seats. Seven information counters are also being renovated, with five already reopened, according to the airport director.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is also renovating 124 toilet areas across the passenger terminal and concourses. Sixty-nine have been completed, with the entire programme expected to finish in 2028.

The improvements come as passenger and flight numbers continue to rise. According to The Nation, from October 2025 through August this year, Suvarnabhumi handled 59,626,075 passengers, up 2.43% year on year.

The airport recorded 346,905 flight movements during the same period, an increase of 1.83%, and was served by 118 scheduled airlines. Air cargo exceeded 1.4 million tonnes, up 4.63%, while dedicated cargo flights rose 6.34% to 15,855.

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