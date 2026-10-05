Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

Two foreign passengers arriving from Jakarta, Indonesia, were arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on October 4 after customs officers found US$1.7 million (around 56 million baht) in banknotes hidden in their baggage.

Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas instructed the Customs Office to strengthen checks on foreign and Thai currency entering and leaving Thailand as part of measures to prevent cross-border money laundering.

Following the instruction, customs officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport introduced stricter screening of passengers. The two suspects had arrived from Jakarta on September 30, and officers found the cash hidden in their luggage.

ADVERTISEMENT
Foreigners held for bringing cash to Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

The passengers have not been named, and the Customs Office did not disclose their nationalities. The Suvarnabhumi airport cash seizure is now subject to further investigation into the undeclared money.

Under Thai law, travellers can bring unlimited amounts of currency into Thailand. However, amounts exceeding 450,000 baht or US$15,000 must be declared to officials. The rules apply to Thai baht, foreign currency and negotiable instruments.

The Customs Office urged travellers to comply with regulations governing the import and export of currency. People seeking further information can contact customs officials or call the department’s 1164 hotline.

Cash seized from foreigners from Indonesia
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

A similar case was reported at a border checkpoint in Songkhla in September. Officials detained a Malaysian man who was found entering Thailand with 870,000 Malaysian ringgit, worth around 7.1 million baht, without making the required notification.

Related Articles

Officers planned to investigate the source of the money and its intended purpose in Thailand. No further updates were made public, and the man’s name and nationality were not disclosed in the report.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods Pattaya News

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

2 hours ago
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket Phuket News

Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

2 hours ago
Abbot says sex toy found with monks&#8217; robes belonged to temple helper Thailand News

Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

2 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room

3 hours ago
Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple Road deaths

Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple

4 hours ago
Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review Aviation News

Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 5 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 5 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand Business News

Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand

20 hours ago
Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office Thailand News

Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office

21 hours ago
Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes Phuket News

Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes

21 hours ago
Pattaya rider returns Indian tourist’s wallet with 16,000 baht Pattaya News

Pattaya rider returns Indian tourist’s wallet with 16,000 baht

22 hours ago
Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand Crime News

Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand

22 hours ago
Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught Thailand News

Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught

23 hours ago
Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat Crime News

Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat

23 hours ago
Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under Thailand News

Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under

24 hours ago
Pattaya Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark Thailand News

Pattaya Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark

24 hours ago
Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges Crime News

Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges

1 day ago
AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing Business News

AirAsia CEO admits cash squeeze but says airline is not closing

1 day ago
Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel Phuket News

Two US Navy ships arrive in Phuket with 5,109 personnel

1 day ago
Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok Thailand News

Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok

1 day ago
100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished Bangkok News

100 year old former Dutch ambassador’s residence demolished

1 day ago
Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash Crime News

Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash

1 day ago
300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business Thailand News

300 Koh Samui residents protest against horse-riding business

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi baggage backlog tied to outsourced ground staff

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 4 October: heavy rain in 32 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleRider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests