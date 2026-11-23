Immigration police arrested a Chinese man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, November 22, as he allegedly tried to leave Thailand after the theft of a Patek Philippe watch worth more than 4 million baht at a luxury department store in central Bangkok.

Officers detained him in the departure hall 46 minutes after Pathum Wan police asked for help. According to police, the man posed as a customer at the store’s watch shop, kept the staff talking and asked to try a watch on, then ran out with it on his wrist when an employee looked away.

According to reports, the watch was a white-gold Patek Philippe Aquanaut, reference 5968G, with a blue dial.

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Pathum Wan police passed the case to the Immigration Bureau, which identified the man and found he was due to fly home on November 23.

Police said he feared he was being tracked, so he changed his plans and went to Suvarnabhumi to buy a ticket on an earlier flight, where immigration officers working with Metropolitan Police stopped him before he could board.

The case follows another Patek Philippe theft in Pattaya earlier this month, when police arrested two suspects on November 8 over the alleged theft of a watch worth about 20 million baht from a Chinese tourist’s hotel room.

The tourist told police the suspects took his passport and the watch, then demanded 20,000 baht to return them, and he got only his passport back.

Police later recovered the watch and returned it to the tourist. The two suspects were accused of receiving stolen property and denied the allegations during initial questioning.

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