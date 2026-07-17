Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 10:41 AM
1 minute read
Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from TV5HD

Police arrested a man in Pathum Thani yesterday, July 16, in connection with methamphetamine hidden inside tamarind paste jars allegedly destined for Japan, following an investigation launched after a shopping courier discovered the drugs in a parcel.

The arrest followed the discovery of approximately 2.059 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed inside six jars of tamarind paste found in a parcel beneath a condominium in Bangkok. The drugs were uncovered after a shopping courier reported suspicious contents to Bang Yi Khan Police Station.

Police arrested a suspect after a shopping courier uncovered meth hidden in tamarind paste in a parcel intended for Japan.
Photo via TV5HD

At about 10pm yesterday, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Narcotics Suppression Operations Centre, together with investigators from the Metropolitan Investigation Division and Bang Yi Khan police, arrested 50 year old Sompong at his home in Pathum Thani.

He has been charged with participation in a transnational criminal organisation.

Police are also expanding the investigation into a Vietnamese woman, identified only as Mali, who they believe may have hired the shopping courier to transport the drugs.

Police arrested a suspect after a shopping courier uncovered meth hidden in tamarind paste in a parcel intended for Japan.
Photo via TV5HD

During questioning, Sompong told investigators he had been in a relationship with Mali for more than one year and had allowed her to use two of his bank accounts because she was a foreign national.

According to him, Mali is currently in Vietnam and told him she plans to return to Thailand next month. Police are continuing their investigation into her alleged role in the case.

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TV5HD reported that police have issued arrest warrants for four people allegedly linked to the case, including three Thai nationals and one Vietnamese national. Investigators estimate the network may involve around 15 people.

Sompong was handed over to investigators at Bang Yi Khan Police Station for legal proceedings.

Police arrested a suspect after a shopping courier uncovered meth hidden in tamarind paste in a parcel intended for Japan.
Photo via TV5HD

Police have also sent the seized methamphetamine to the Central Police Forensic Science Division for fingerprint examination as investigators continue efforts to identify those responsible for the shipment.

The investigation will continue as police pursue legal action over the alleged possession of a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell for commercial purposes, an offence they allege contributed to the distribution of drugs among the public.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 10:41 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.