SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is launching a new air-conditioned commuter train service, dubbed SRT Bangkok Connex, running between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya, starting August 1.

The service will run daily and forms part of SRT’s efforts to expand affordable and convenient rail options, now adding Ayutthaya province to the list.

SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the launch upgrades a previous weekday-only service that ran between Don Mueang and Ayutthaya. The new route now starts from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, allowing passengers to connect more easily with Bangkok’s suburban and urban rail networks.

For the upgrade, SRT refurbished KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars imported from Japan, refitting them with new interiors and wider seating to create air-conditioned commuter carriages.

The service schedule has also been redesigned to better match passenger travel patterns.

On weekdays, six trips will run daily (services 9001 to 9006), with the first departure at 5.15am to serve commuters travelling into Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

On weekends, four trips will run daily (services 9003 to 9006), with services starting later at 9.05am to suit Thai and international tourists visiting Ayutthaya’s historic sites at a more relaxed pace, the announcement said.

SRT is also offering a three-month promotional fare from August 1 to October 31. Passengers travelling from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Don Mueang, Rangsit, or Khlong Phutsa will pay a flat 30 baht, while those travelling further to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho, or the Ayutthaya terminus will pay a maximum fare of 50 baht.