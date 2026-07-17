SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 17, 2026, 4:49 PM
1 minute read
SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service | Thaiger
Ancient Stupas at Ayutthaya | Photo via Gu Bra/Pexels

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is launching a new air-conditioned commuter train service, dubbed SRT Bangkok Connex, running between Bangkok’s Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya, starting August 1.

The service will run daily and forms part of SRT’s efforts to expand affordable and convenient rail options, now adding Ayutthaya province to the list.

SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng said the launch upgrades a previous weekday-only service that ran between Don Mueang and Ayutthaya. The new route now starts from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, allowing passengers to connect more easily with Bangkok’s suburban and urban rail networks.

For the upgrade, SRT refurbished KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars imported from Japan, refitting them with new interiors and wider seating to create air-conditioned commuter carriages.

The service schedule has also been redesigned to better match passenger travel patterns.

SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service | News by Thaiger
Route details and timetables | Photo via SRT/Facebook

On weekdays, six trips will run daily (services 9001 to 9006), with the first departure at 5.15am to serve commuters travelling into Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

On weekends, four trips will run daily (services 9003 to 9006), with services starting later at 9.05am to suit Thai and international tourists visiting Ayutthaya’s historic sites at a more relaxed pace, the announcement said.

Related Articles

SRT is also offering a three-month promotional fare from August 1 to October 31. Passengers travelling from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Don Mueang, Rangsit, or Khlong Phutsa will pay a flat 30 baht, while those travelling further to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho, or the Ayutthaya terminus will pay a maximum fare of 50 baht.

Latest Thailand News
Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill

1 minute ago
SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT launches daily Bangkok-Ayutthaya train service

22 minutes ago
Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Passenger accuses Bolt driver of aggressive behaviour in Bangkok

24 minutes ago
Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft

41 minutes ago
Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile | Thaiger Bangkok News

Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile

2 hours ago
Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit

2 hours ago
Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car

3 hours ago
Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner

4 hours ago
Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy

5 hours ago
Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer

6 hours ago
Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel

6 hours ago
Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say | Thaiger Bangkok News

Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say

7 hours ago
Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

7 hours ago
Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

23 hours ago
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

24 hours ago
Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

1 day ago
Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire

1 day ago
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

1 day ago
Chinese woman accused of &#8216;repeated disturbances&#8217; in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

1 day ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

1 day ago
Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei

1 day ago
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague&#8217;s money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

1 day ago
Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

1 day ago
Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here&#8217;s Why | Thaiger Business News

Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here’s Why

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 17, 2026, 4:49 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.