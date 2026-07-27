Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 1:38 PM
1 minute read
Visa overstay uncovered after South Korean man directs traffic in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @prachya62

A South Korean man was charged with overstaying his visa after he was filmed directing traffic in the middle of a busy road in Thong Lo, Bangkok, on Friday, July 24.

The footage, shared on TikTok by user @prachaya62, showed the man shirtless and wearing only black shorts and trainers. The clip was posted with the caption, “#Thisisthailand #Thonglonumberone #crazysergeant.” He was later identified as a 51 year old South Korean national.

In the video, the South Korean man stood in the middle of the road in Soi Thong Lo 15 directing vehicles, leaving motorists confused as they slowed to avoid hitting him. The disruption caused temporary traffic congestion.

South Korean man arrested in Bangkok for visa overstaying
Photo via TikTok/ @prachya62

After a while, the foreign man retrieved a white shirt hanging on a traffic cone, put it on and walked back to the pavement. No collisions or injuries were reported.

The video quickly gained attention on Thai social media. Channel 7 later identified the location as Soi Thong Lo 15 and reported that the man was staying at a hotel in nearby Soi Thong Lo 16.

According to the media outlet, residents and motorcycle taxi riders were familiar with the man and regularly saw him dressed neatly while dining at restaurants in the neighbourhood.

South Korean overstay visa
Photo via TikTok/ @prachya62

Some residents claimed the man only behaved erratically after using cannabis and believed the incident may have been linked to its consumption. Police have not confirmed those claims.

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Residents also told the media they had never seen the man behave violently or assault anyone, although they acknowledged that his actions on the road posed a danger to both himself and other road users.

According to Channel 7, police arrested the man on July 25 after the video attracted widespread public attention. Officers said the South Korean national had overstayed his visa for years and is now in custody pending legal proceedings and deportation.

@prachya62

#ดันขึ้นฟีดที #ที่นี้ประเทศไทย #ตัวตึงทองหล่อ #จ่าๅรั่ว

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – เพลงเก่าที่คิดถึง – เพลงเก่าที่คิดถึง

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 1:38 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.