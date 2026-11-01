South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 11:35 AM
1 minute read
South Korean wanted over 2.5 billion baht gambling case caught in Bangkok
Photo via FM91

Thai immigration police have arrested a South Korean man in Bangkok who was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice over an online gambling case involving alleged losses of more than 2.5 billion baht.

The man, identified as 43 year old Seungrok, was detained at a luxury condominium in the Sukhumvit area after investigators discovered he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand.

Officers from Immigration Division 1 worked with Police Patrol Division 191 to track down the suspect, who was wanted in connection with an online gambling network in South Korea.

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According to police, the case involves financial losses exceeding 100 billion won, equivalent to approximately 2.5 billion baht.

A South Korean gambling suspect wanted over a 2.5 billion baht online gambling case was arrested at a Bangkok condo for overstaying his visa.
Photo via FM91

Investigators located Seungrok at a condominium in Sukhumvit 42, Phra Khanong subdistrict, Khlong Toei district, Bangkok, where officers carried out the arrest.

Police charged him with remaining in Thailand after his permission to stay had expired.

Seungrok was transferred to the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division for further legal proceedings.

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Thai immigration police are also coordinating arrangements for his return to South Korea to face proceedings connected to the gambling case.

Earlier in September, another South Korean man was arrested in Nonthaburi over an alleged investment fraud scheme that left more than 100 victims with losses exceeding 250 million baht.

In May, a South Korean scam suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested on his birthday at a luxury condominium in Pattaya, during a joint operation involving Thai and South Korean authorities.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 1, 2026, 11:35 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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