Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay

A South Korean fraud suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Bangkok after overstaying his visa by more than nine months.

The arrest was announced yesterday, June 15, by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), which worked with South Korean authorities to locate the suspect, 31 year old South Korean national Youngkeun.

According to the CIB, South Korean investigators allege that Youngkeun carried out a series of fraud schemes in February this year involving his partner and colleagues.

Authorities said Youngkeun told victims he needed money to repay investment-related debts and demonstrate financial stability to family members in connection with marriage plans. The victims then transferred funds after believing his claims.

Other victims reported lending money after Youngkeun allegedly claimed he would repay them once he received compensation linked to a rental property insurance matter.

According to South Korean authorities, the case involves 56 alleged victims and total losses exceeding 962 million won, equivalent to approximately 20 million baht.

Investigators allege that the accused later left South Korea and travelled to Thailand. South Korean authorities subsequently obtained an arrest warrant, and Interpol issued a Red Notice seeking his arrest.

Following intelligence-sharing between Thai and South Korean officials, investigators identified a residence linked to the South Korean suspect in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area and launched an operation to locate him.

Police said that when officers approached the man, he allegedly identified himself as another person and was unable to provide identification documents. He was then escorted to Phra Khanong Police Station for further verification.

Authorities later confirmed his identity and checked immigration records, which showed his permission to remain in Thailand had expired. The South Korean man also overstayed his visa by 279 days, so he would be charged for immigration-related offences while extradition procedures are considered.

Thai authorities are coordinating with their South Korean counterparts regarding the fraud allegations and the Interpol Red Notice as legal proceedings continue.