Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 11:57 AM
206 1 minute read
Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

A South Korean fraud suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Bangkok after overstaying his visa by more than nine months.

The arrest was announced yesterday, June 15, by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), which worked with South Korean authorities to locate the suspect, 31 year old South Korean national Youngkeun.

According to the CIB, South Korean investigators allege that Youngkeun carried out a series of fraud schemes in February this year involving his partner and colleagues.

Authorities said Youngkeun told victims he needed money to repay investment-related debts and demonstrate financial stability to family members in connection with marriage plans. The victims then transferred funds after believing his claims.

South Korean man arrested in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

Other victims reported lending money after Youngkeun allegedly claimed he would repay them once he received compensation linked to a rental property insurance matter.

According to South Korean authorities, the case involves 56 alleged victims and total losses exceeding 962 million won, equivalent to approximately 20 million baht.

Investigators allege that the accused later left South Korea and travelled to Thailand. South Korean authorities subsequently obtained an arrest warrant, and Interpol issued a Red Notice seeking his arrest.

Related Articles

Following intelligence-sharing between Thai and South Korean officials, investigators identified a residence linked to the South Korean suspect in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area and launched an operation to locate him.

Phra Kanong Police Station
Photo via KhaoSod

Police said that when officers approached the man, he allegedly identified himself as another person and was unable to provide identification documents. He was then escorted to Phra Khanong Police Station for further verification.

Authorities later confirmed his identity and checked immigration records, which showed his permission to remain in Thailand had expired. The South Korean man also overstayed his visa by 279 days, so he would be charged for immigration-related offences while extradition procedures are considered.

Thai authorities are coordinating with their South Korean counterparts regarding the fraud allegations and the Interpol Red Notice as legal proceedings continue.

Latest Thailand News
Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wanted South Korean fraud suspect caught after 9-month visa overstay

2 hours ago
The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district | Thaiger Property

The Bangtao Effect: international lifestyle brand surge reshapes Phuket’s most valuable coastal district

2 hours ago
Phuket boxing coach says &#8216;Thais love peace, but never cowards&#8217; after clash with foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket boxing coach says ‘Thais love peace, but never cowards’ after clash with foreigner

2 hours ago
Brit on Thailand holiday lands in Turkish jail over cannabis, says coercion | Thaiger Crime News

Brit on Thailand holiday lands in Turkish jail over cannabis, says coercion

3 hours ago
Police granted bail after fatal shooting of 2 motorcycle taxi riders | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police granted bail after fatal shooting of 2 motorcycle taxi riders

4 hours ago
Phuket tuk tuk fall leaves British boxer in critical condition | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk fall leaves British boxer in critical condition

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen taxi driver survives stabbing, robbery by passenger | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen taxi driver survives stabbing, robbery by passenger

21 hours ago
Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suspect arrested after Thai man found dead in plastic box

22 hours ago
Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends&#8217; 4 year old son | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman confesses to fatally assaulting friends’ 4 year old son

23 hours ago
Thailand ranked second best country to retire in the world for 2026 | Thaiger Retire in Thailand

Thailand ranked second best country to retire in the world for 2026

24 hours ago
Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit details Bangkok prison conditions after 18-month sentence

24 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners

1 day ago
India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed | Thaiger Thailand News

India drops to visa on arrival in Thailand, tourism unfazed

1 day ago
2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Bangkok taxi riders shot dead after fare dispute with police

1 day ago
Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US | Thaiger Thailand News

Russia warns its citizens to avoid travelling to Thailand over tensions with US

1 day ago
Why Phuket&#8217;s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in | Thaiger Property

Why Phuket’s northwest corridor keeps pulling buyers in

1 day ago
Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket rider allegedly demands 5,000 baht to return tourist’s lost phone

2 days ago
Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school | Thaiger Thailand News

Student chases teacher while carrying machete at Sakon Nakhon school

2 days ago
Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool | Thaiger Thailand News

Two schoolgirls drown in Chon Buri village pool

2 days ago
Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nigerian men, Thai woman arrested in romance scam drug operation

2 days ago
Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman rescued from Pattaya sea after alleged cannabis use

2 days ago
Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Man found handcuffed, shot four times in Saraburi forest

2 days ago
Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari remembers sister Bajrakitiyabha in heartfelt tribute

2 days ago
Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute | Thaiger South Thailand News

Indian tourists asked to leave Songkhla resort after heated dispute

2 days ago
Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhutan royals mourn passing of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 16, 2026, 11:57 AM
206 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.