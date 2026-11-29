Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Immigration police and South Korean officers arrested six South Korean men at a rented house in Bang Na, Bangkok, over their alleged links to five major South Korean online gambling websites, police said yesterday, November 28. The network had more than 200,000 members and more than 400 million baht a month in transactions.

Immigration Bureau commissioner Noppasil Poolsawat said the case began when the South Korean embassy asked Thai immigration police to track down key suspects in a large South Korean gambling network. Officers then spent more than three months following the group as it moved its base between Chon Buri, Bangkok and the surrounding provinces.

The trail led officers to a house in Bang Na valued at more than 20 million baht, where they found all six men working at computers, with a leader allegedly directing the websites and their payments in the USDT cryptocurrency. According to the owner, the men found the house through an agency, paid 85,000 baht a month in rent and moved in on November 5.

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Officers seized 11 computers, 25 mobile phones, 20 devices for sending one-time passwords (OTP) and 17 bank account tokens. The Bangkok Post put the monthly transactions at more than 500 million baht, higher than the figure in Amarin TV’s report.

The South Korean ambassador thanked Thai immigration police for breaking up a network that had caused widespread harm to people in South Korea. Noppasil said police would keep working with South Korean police and would not allow Thailand to become a base or hideout for transnational criminals.

Earlier this month, immigration police arrested a 43 year old South Korean man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice at a condominium in Khlong Toei, Bangkok, over a gambling network in South Korea with alleged losses of about 2.5 billion baht, after finding he had overstayed.