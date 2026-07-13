‘It’s my fault’: Totsakan singer survives Bangkok pub fire that killed bandmate

The lead singer of Thai band Totsakan broke down in tears and blamed himself after surviving the fire that tore through the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district late on Saturday night, July 12, killing 27 people and injuring 63.

Totsakan was the second band scheduled to perform at the venue that night. Tik Chaichana was on stage mid-performance when he felt the urge to use the toilet and stepped down to the men’s room at the back of the venue. Moments later, the fire broke out.

That decision saved his life. Tik escaped through the rear fire exit located in front of the men’s toilet, one of the escape routes that many others never reached.

“My mind is truly not okay”

Tik later posted an update through his personal Facebook account under the name Jakchai Phokasombat, confirming he was safe but had lost everything in the blaze.

“I’m safe, thank you everyone for your concern. But my phone and all my belongings burned. If you need to reach me, contact this Facebook account. My mind is truly not okay right now,” he wrote.

He also shared a video capturing the moment he fled the venue. In the clip, Tik runs out of the burning pub clutching a single bottle of water before collapsing into the arms of a person nearby, sobbing the words “it’s my fault.”

Bandmate confirmed dead, another still missing

The tragedy has hit Totsakan hard. Social media filled with tributes to Nong Breeze, a female singer with the band, who was confirmed among the 27 dead.

Fears are also growing for Din Thitiwat Kaewkanha, another lead singer of the band, who remains unaccounted for. Facebook users have posted appeals searching for him, and while some fans and acquaintances have already posted messages of mourning, others stressed that his death has not been confirmed and prayed the singer somehow survived.

In total, two members of Totsakan were reported missing in the immediate aftermath of the fire.

The blaze broke out at the popular live music venue near Soi Lat Phrao 1 just before midnight, with firefighters bringing it under control at around 12.32am. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt revealed that most victims were found clustered at the venue’s two fire escape routes, which had been obstructed, including by a table used for selling sweets. A rescue worker also told Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul that a fire exit door had been double-bolted, reportedly over fears that drunk customers would leave without paying.

Officials are continuing to identify victims, and updates on the two missing band members will follow.