Singaporean runs from Bangkok airport taxi, falls off expressway

A Singaporean man was injured after getting out of a taxi, running along Bangkok’s Si Rat Expressway and falling from the elevated road yesterday, October 26. The taxi driver said the passenger had appeared “agitated” and repeatedly demanded to be let out during a journey from Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

The man, aged 30, was found unconscious with serious injuries near the Makkasan section of the expressway and taken to Rajavithi Hospital.

According to traffic radio station FM91, the taxi driver contacted its emergency assistance service at approximately 12.43pm to report the passenger’s unusual behaviour during the journey.

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The driver said the foreign passenger had repeatedly told him to keep driving after being picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport, without specifying where he wanted to go.

When the taxi reached the Si Rat Expressway near Makkasan, the passenger reportedly became agitated and repeatedly demanded that the driver stop.

After the taxi pulled over, the man opened the door and ran along the expressway.

The driver said he attempted to follow the passenger and persuade him to return to the vehicle, but eventually lost sight of him. He then contacted FM91 for assistance.

The radio station alerted expressway rescue workers and Expressway Police Station 2.

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Traffic police subsequently reported that a man had fallen from the elevated road into Ratchathewi Phirom Park below, suffering serious injuries.

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Rescue workers checked his passport and identified him as a Singaporean national. An emergency medical team from Rajavithi Hospital provided assistance before transporting him for treatment.

Thai media reported that the man had crossed the expressway barrier before the fall. However, the circumstances and his intentions have not been established.

Police were reportedly questioning the taxi driver and gathering evidence to determine what happened.

As of this morning, October 27, no further verified information about the man’s hospital condition or the outcome of the police investigation had been reported.

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