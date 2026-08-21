Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 21, 2026, 10:33 AM
2 minutes read
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger

Thailand’s Silpa-archa family, a political dynasty spanning decades in Suphan Buri, has donated 92 rai of land worth more than 150 million baht to Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital in Suphan Buri, clearing the way for a second hospital campus and a new rehabilitation and elderly care centre.

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa handed over the land on August 20 alongside his wife Suwanna and other family members, at a ceremony at Suan Dusit University’s Suphan Buri campus. Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat presided over the handover, joined by Bhumjaithai MPs for Suphan Buri and senior health ministry officials.

Varawut said the hospital has grown increasingly crowded as more patients from Suphan Buri and neighbouring provinces seek treatment there, and that he had long wanted to donate land to ease the pressure. He said the family has several hundred rai more available if the new site still isn’t enough.

Of the donated land, just over 29 rai will support development of Thai traditional medicine services, while a strip roughly 40 metres wide and nearly 400 metres long will become a four-lane road connecting the site, built without a central median to cut long-term maintenance costs.

Land deed document for the 92-rai plot donated to Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital in Suphan Buri

The site sits next to Suan Dusit University, which officials say could open the door to future collaboration, and planning documents for the project include space for a helicopter landing pad. Varawut said the province would welcome it if the Public Health Ministry eventually funds a helicopter for the site.

The planned second campus includes a five-storey outpatient building, a five-storey critical and inpatient care building, a six-storey elderly care building, staff housing, water and wastewater systems, a 350-car parking area, and a 1.1-kilometre perimeter fence, among other infrastructure.

Related Articles

Varawut linked the donation to his father, former Prime Minister Banharn Silpa-archa, who championed public health funding in Suphan Buri for years. He recalled that Banharn once donated 40 rai of what would have been his own inheritance for a sports centre for people with disabilities, and said he had now told his three children they would do the same before eventually buying new land of their own.

After the handover ceremony, Varawut joined Pattana for the kickoff of Suphan Buri’s community nursing volunteer programme and met with health workers and village health volunteers, before visiting the site where the new hospital campus will be built.

Officials and health workers at the kickoff of the Suphan Buri community nursing volunteer programme

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital | Thaiger Bangkok News

Silpa-archa Family Donates 92 Rai of Land for New Suphan Buri Hospital

8 minutes ago
University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate | Thaiger Bangkok News

University student suffers facial injuries after knife attack by classmate

32 minutes ago
China&#8217;s housing crash architect gets life in prison | Thaiger China News

China’s housing crash architect gets life in prison

42 minutes ago
Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli fined, sentenced over death threats against Koh Samui zoo owners

45 minutes ago
Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Warning: Heavy Rain to Hit North and Northeast Through August 21

1 hour ago
Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme | Thaiger Phuket News

Elderly woman in Phuket arrested for running gambling fraud scheme

17 hours ago
Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding | Thaiger Politics News

Rangsiman Rome on Phuket MP nominee allegations: no shielding

17 hours ago
Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Government challenges MP over TH-AI Passport IO allegations

17 hours ago
Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight

17 hours ago
Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Giant honey bee attack leaves 17 injured in Pattaya

18 hours ago
Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai man seeks understanding after hotel room mix-up incident in Songkhla

19 hours ago
Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events | Thaiger Business News

Authorities seek details on restrictions on Thai inhalers in China trade events

20 hours ago
Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says | Thaiger Thailand News

Ray MacDonald had three narrowed coronary arteries, friend says

20 hours ago
Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father | Thaiger Crime News

Abusive ex beats woman unconscious, attacks disabled father

21 hours ago
Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Pokémon card trader allegedly swindles collectors of 5 million baht

21 hours ago
Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod | Thaiger Phuket News

Thailand’s young rock artist, Nene Royal, receives Phil Lynott Convention nod

21 hours ago
Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani student reports ex over knife threat, assault

23 hours ago
Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 8th in 2026 global tourism city attractiveness index

23 hours ago
Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people | Thaiger Thailand News

Nan floods leave two dead, affect 16,000 people

24 hours ago
Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work? | Thaiger Thai Life

Why does it always rain in Bangkok just as you are leaving work?

24 hours ago
Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner denies theft at Koh Pha Ngan shop, CCTV says otherwise

24 hours ago
Google plans to move all Pixel production out of China by 2027 | Thaiger Business News

Google plans to move all Pixel production out of China by 2027

24 hours ago
Queen Suthida trains for solo Gripen fighter jet flight | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Suthida trains for solo Gripen fighter jet flight

1 day ago
French-Thai couple claims home fire followed dispute over Israeli ban | Thaiger Koh Samui News

French-Thai couple claims home fire followed dispute over Israeli ban

1 day ago
Thai woman wakes to stranger trying to open hotel room door in Songkhla | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai woman wakes to stranger trying to open hotel room door in Songkhla

2 days ago
Bangkok News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 21, 2026, 10:33 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.