10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 11:41 AM
2 minutes read
10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park
Photo via Facebook/ Photo via DLittle Paws Adoption Center

Animals at Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok were left stranded by severe flooding, with 10 hog deer rescued and several others found dead during an emergency operation on September 27 and 28.

The official Facebook page of Siam Amazing Park announced the closure of the park on September 27 and October 2 because of the flooding. Visitors who had already booked tickets were asked to reschedule their visits by December 31.

The park did not provide details about the flooding inside the site or publish pictures showing the affected areas in its initial announcement.

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Little Paws Adoption Centre president Chanya Tamada raised the alarm on September 26, posting on Facebook, “Need a car to transport 20 hog deer that are about to drown.”

Deer stranded in flooded theme park
Photo via The Government Public Relations Department

The animals were later identified as living at Suan Pa Mueang Bangkok Cafe in the Bangkok World zone of Siam Amazing Park.

The disclosure prompted criticism on social media, with users questioning the park’s management and the situation faced by the animals.

Siam Amazing Park responded in the comments that its team was working to move the hog deer away from the flooded areas.

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Chanya disputed the claim, saying the rescue operation had not yet been completed. She continued appealing for assistance from rescue teams and volunteers through Facebook.

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Bangkok flooding affected deer at Siam Amazing park
Photo via The Government Public Relations Department

Veterinarians and animal experts travelled to the site to assess the hog deer and treat animals that were in poor condition.

Chanya, her team, volunteers and Siam Amazing Park staff also transported straw and sandbags to raise parts of the animals’ habitat above the floodwater, allowing the deer to stand while waiting to be moved to safety.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchat Chomklin later responded to the situation and sent officials to join Chanya’s team in the rescue operation.

According to a report from the Government Public Relations Department on September 28, rescuers managed to remove 10 hog deer from the flooded area and recovered six dead animals at about 11.30pm on September 27.

Siam Amazing Park deer
Photo via The Government Public Relations Department

Chanya provided another update at about 3.30am on September 28, saying 10 hog deer had been removed from the floodwater, one had received treatment and nine had died. The exact numbers remain unverified.

Chanya thanked rescue teams, volunteers and donors who provided financial support during the operation. She also urged businesses involved in keeping or caring for animals to pay close attention to their welfare and safety.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 28, 2026, 11:41 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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