10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park

Animals at Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok were left stranded by severe flooding, with 10 hog deer rescued and several others found dead during an emergency operation on September 27 and 28.

The official Facebook page of Siam Amazing Park announced the closure of the park on September 27 and October 2 because of the flooding. Visitors who had already booked tickets were asked to reschedule their visits by December 31.

The park did not provide details about the flooding inside the site or publish pictures showing the affected areas in its initial announcement.

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Little Paws Adoption Centre president Chanya Tamada raised the alarm on September 26, posting on Facebook, “Need a car to transport 20 hog deer that are about to drown.”

The animals were later identified as living at Suan Pa Mueang Bangkok Cafe in the Bangkok World zone of Siam Amazing Park.

The disclosure prompted criticism on social media, with users questioning the park’s management and the situation faced by the animals.

Siam Amazing Park responded in the comments that its team was working to move the hog deer away from the flooded areas.

Chanya disputed the claim, saying the rescue operation had not yet been completed. She continued appealing for assistance from rescue teams and volunteers through Facebook.

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Veterinarians and animal experts travelled to the site to assess the hog deer and treat animals that were in poor condition.

Chanya, her team, volunteers and Siam Amazing Park staff also transported straw and sandbags to raise parts of the animals’ habitat above the floodwater, allowing the deer to stand while waiting to be moved to safety.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Suchat Chomklin later responded to the situation and sent officials to join Chanya’s team in the rescue operation.

According to a report from the Government Public Relations Department on September 28, rescuers managed to remove 10 hog deer from the flooded area and recovered six dead animals at about 11.30pm on September 27.

Chanya provided another update at about 3.30am on September 28, saying 10 hog deer had been removed from the floodwater, one had received treatment and nine had died. The exact numbers remain unverified.

Chanya thanked rescue teams, volunteers and donors who provided financial support during the operation. She also urged businesses involved in keeping or caring for animals to pay close attention to their welfare and safety.

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