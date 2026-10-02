Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 1:58 PM
2 minutes read
Siam Amazing Park founder says it may shut without state assistance
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

Siam Amazing Park in Bangkok reported more than 500 million baht in flood damage, with its chairman and founder warning that the amusement park could face permanent closure without government assistance.

Heavy rain in Bangkok from September 24 caused flooding in several areas across the capital. On September 25, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) declared all 50 districts disaster zones.

The situation improved in several areas over the following days, prompting the BMA to reduce the number of disaster zones to 29 districts. Areas where floodwater remained high included Krung Thep Kritha Road, Luang Paeng Road, Lat Krabang Road, Chanlong Krung Road and Suwinthawong Road.

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Siam Amazing Park, located in the Ram Inthra area of Bangkok, was among the places severely affected by the flooding. Animals from a cafe within the park were evacuated, although several drowned.

Siam Amazing Park flood
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

The damage prompted the amusement park to announce that it would temporarily close for six months.

Yesterday, October 1, Chaiwat Lueang-amornlert, chairman and founder of Siam Amazing Park, released a video describing the impact of the flooding and the uncertainty facing the park and its employees.

Chaiwat said the damage was worse than anything the park had experienced in his 90 years. He estimated the total losses at more than 500 million baht.

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According to Chaiwat, repairing rides and structures would cost approximately 300 million baht. More than 100 million baht would be needed for staff wages and support during the closure, while the remaining amount would cover refurbishment and other expenses.

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Siam Amazing Park signature slide
Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

Chaiwat said several employees had approached him in tears over uncertainty surrounding their jobs and income. He said their distress had also moved him to tears, adding that his main concern was the welfare of his staff rather than his own circumstances.

He explained that this period of the year would normally see the park crowded with children enjoying their school holidays with friends and family. Some visitors also used the park for swimming training.

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However, Chaiwat said those activities would not take place as usual this year because the park needed time to repair the damage and ensure visitor safety.

Siam Amazing Park founder Chaiwat
Chaiwat Lueang-amornlert | Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

The park hopes to reopen before the Songkran Festival in April next year, although no official reopening date has been confirmed.

Chaiwat also thanked customers for their continued support and expressed appreciation to those who had sent messages of encouragement.

Online users responded to the video with messages of support for Chaiwat and park employees. Some shared photographs of previous visits with their families and expressed hope that the amusement park would reopen soon.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 1:58 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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