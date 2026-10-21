Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 21, 2026, 3:46 PM
2 minutes read
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest
Flooding at Siam Amazing Park, Sept. 29, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

Bangkok’s Siam Amazing Park could reopen some rides and water attractions by the end of December, despite previously announcing a six-month closure following severe flooding. Meanwhile, more than 10 potential buyers have expressed interest in the amusement park’s land, valued at approximately 10 billion baht.

Wuthichai Lueang-amornlert, an executive at Siam Park City, which operates the park, revealed the latest developments during an interview reported on October 20.

According to reports, restoration work is progressing at different rates across the park, allowing some facilities to reopen earlier than others.

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The park’s scout camp, which sustained relatively minor damage, has already resumed operations and received bookings from several schools.

Wuthichai expects some mechanical rides and water park attractions to be repaired and ready to reopen by December, although restoring the entire park to its pre-flood condition could take approximately six months.

The update follows extensive flooding in late September, which forced the park to suspend operations from September 26.

Siam Amazing Park flood
Flooding at Siam Amazing Park on September 29, 2026 | Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

Founder Chaiwat Lueang-amornlert estimated the financial impact at more than 500 million baht, including repairs, employee support and other expenses.

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The damage raised concerns about the park’s future, prompting the founding family to consider selling the property.

Wuthichai confirmed that more than 10 interested parties had made enquiries about the land, which has been advertised for approximately 10 billion baht.

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According to Bangkok Biz News, prospective buyers include Thai and foreign investors, with some interested in purchasing the land and others considering acquiring the business. No sale has been finalised.

Wuthichai explained that the decision would not be based on financial returns alone. Although advisers had recommended selling because of the property’s high value relative to the park’s earnings, the family remains committed to the business established by his father.

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest | News by Thaiger
Siam Amazing Park before the floods | Photo via Facebook/ Siam Amazing Park สยามอะเมซิ่งพาร์ค

He said the park was founded to give Thai families access to international-standard amusement attractions, including those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to visit theme parks overseas.

The family is therefore considering whether it can continue operating the business according to its original vision. If a sale proceeds, Wuthichai said the family might seek some arrangements to protect employees.

He also called for clearer import duties on amusement equipment, specialised financing for theme park operators and domestic tourism support that extends beyond hotels and restaurants.

For now, Siam Amazing Park is continuing restoration work while considering its options. No confirmed reopening date or list of attractions returning in December has been announced.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 21, 2026, 3:46 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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