Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

Police seized about 2.059 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed inside six tamarind paste jars after a shopping courier transporting goods from Thailand to Japan reported finding suspicious objects hidden inside one of the jars while preparing a shipment, police said yesterday, July 16.

The 43 year old woman, who works as a courier transporting goods for 450 baht per kilogramme, told Bang Yi Khan police that she was contacted on July 3 by a Facebook account using the name “Chayamin Pai.” The account asked her to deliver a package from Thailand to Japan.

The following day, July 4, the Facebook user arranged for a rider to deliver the parcel to her condominium in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok. She returned to the condominium on July 6 to prepare for her trip to Japan.

On July 7, the shopping courier unpacked the shipment before placing it in her luggage. The parcel contained six 1.5 kilogramme jars of tamarind paste, along with instant noodles, sweets, jelly, dried coconut, snacks, seasonings, peanut butter and herbal inhalers.

The total weight of the shipment was about 10 kilogrammes.

While checking the contents, she noticed the tamarind paste jars were unusually heavy. After opening one, she found tamarind paste covering the top, but when she reached further inside, she discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white solid object.

Suspecting something was wrong, she returned the bag to the jar, repacked all of the items in the cardboard box and placed it back beneath the condominium where it had originally been left. She then travelled to Japan as scheduled.

After returning to Thailand on July 11, she reported her discovery to Bang Yi Khan police on July 13, asking officers to inspect the package.

Police inspected the parcel and found suspected Category 1 narcotics concealed beneath the tamarind paste in all six jars, with a combined weight of about 2.059 kilogrammes. A preliminary field test returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

MGR Online reported that the seized evidence has been sent to the Office of Police Forensic Science for further analysis. Police are continuing to investigate the origin of the drugs and identify those responsible.