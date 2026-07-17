Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 9:47 AM
1 minute read
Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

Police seized about 2.059 kilogrammes of methamphetamine concealed inside six tamarind paste jars after a shopping courier transporting goods from Thailand to Japan reported finding suspicious objects hidden inside one of the jars while preparing a shipment, police said yesterday, July 16.

The 43 year old woman, who works as a courier transporting goods for 450 baht per kilogramme, told Bang Yi Khan police that she was contacted on July 3 by a Facebook account using the name “Chayamin Pai.” The account asked her to deliver a package from Thailand to Japan.

The following day, July 4, the Facebook user arranged for a rider to deliver the parcel to her condominium in Bangkok Noi district, Bangkok. She returned to the condominium on July 6 to prepare for her trip to Japan.

Thai police seized more than 2kg of meth after a shopping courier discovered the drug concealed in a parcel bound for Japan.
Photo via MGR Online

On July 7, the shopping courier unpacked the shipment before placing it in her luggage. The parcel contained six 1.5 kilogramme jars of tamarind paste, along with instant noodles, sweets, jelly, dried coconut, snacks, seasonings, peanut butter and herbal inhalers.

The total weight of the shipment was about 10 kilogrammes.

While checking the contents, she noticed the tamarind paste jars were unusually heavy. After opening one, she found tamarind paste covering the top, but when she reached further inside, she discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white solid object.

Suspecting something was wrong, she returned the bag to the jar, repacked all of the items in the cardboard box and placed it back beneath the condominium where it had originally been left. She then travelled to Japan as scheduled.

Related Articles
Thai police seized more than 2kg of meth after a shopping courier discovered the drug concealed in a parcel bound for Japan.
Photo via MGR Online

After returning to Thailand on July 11, she reported her discovery to Bang Yi Khan police on July 13, asking officers to inspect the package.

Police inspected the parcel and found suspected Category 1 narcotics concealed beneath the tamarind paste in all six jars, with a combined weight of about 2.059 kilogrammes. A preliminary field test returned a positive result for methamphetamine.

MGR Online reported that the seized evidence has been sent to the Office of Police Forensic Science for further analysis. Police are continuing to investigate the origin of the drugs and identify those responsible.

Latest Thailand News
Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say | Thaiger Bangkok News

Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say

14 minutes ago
Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

37 minutes ago
Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

16 hours ago
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

17 hours ago
Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire

18 hours ago
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

19 hours ago
Chinese woman accused of &#8216;repeated disturbances&#8217; in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

19 hours ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

20 hours ago
Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei

20 hours ago
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague&#8217;s money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

20 hours ago
Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

21 hours ago
Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here&#8217;s Why | Thaiger Business News

Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here’s Why

22 hours ago
Driver finds woman&#8217;s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

23 hours ago
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

24 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

1 day ago
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

1 day ago
Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer&#8217;s homophobic tantrum | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

1 day ago
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student&#8217;s TikTok posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

2 days ago
Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

2 days ago
Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists&#8217; complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

2 days ago
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

2 days ago
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

2 days ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

2 days ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 17, 2026, 9:47 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.