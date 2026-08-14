Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 9:35 AM
1 minute read
Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: มังกร ซ่อนตัว﻿

Police detained seven teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, yesterday, August 13, in connection with the attack on a Japanese tourist near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station the previous night, August 12.

The attack occurred near an overgrown area close to Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station. The Japanese tourist, identified as 43 year old Yuki, said a group of teenagers initially spoke to him in Thai before demanding money in English. The group allegedly prevented him from leaving and attacked him, injuring his mouth, before leaving with his credit card.

Seven teens have been detained after a Japanese tourist was attacked near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok on August 12.
Photo via Facebook: มังกร ซ่อนตัว

Investigators from Makkasan and Din Daeng police stations detained all seven teenagers at an accommodation in Din Daeng district at around 7.20pm.

During preliminary questioning, all seven reportedly gave similar accounts of the incident. They claimed they used only their fists during the attack and did not use any weapons.

Seven teens have been detained after a Japanese tourist was attacked near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok on August 12.
Photo via Facebook: มังกร ซ่อนตัว

Some of the teenagers allegedly had knives with them at the time but claimed they did not take the weapons out or use them during the incident.

The group told police they obtained 1,400 baht and divided the money equally, with each receiving 200 baht. They claimed all of the money had since been spent.

Seven teens have been detained after a Japanese tourist was attacked near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok on August 12.
Photo via Facebook: มังกร ซ่อนตัว

According to their statements, the teenagers had frequently approached other people to ask for money in a similar manner. They claimed these encounters generally did not cause problems but said the Japanese tourist refused to hand over money on this occasion, after which they assaulted him.

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A multidisciplinary team is scheduled to take part in questioning the teenagers today, August 14, because all seven are minors. Police will then consider charges and further legal proceedings.

Seven teens have been detained after a Japanese tourist was attacked near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station in Bangkok on August 12.
Photo via Facebook: มังกร ซ่อนตัว

Elsewhere, back in May, two teenagers were arrested in a theft and assault case after an Australian tourist was allegedly stabbed with scissors and robbed of AU$6,000 (about 140,000 baht) in a room in Pattaya.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 9:35 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.