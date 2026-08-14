Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok

Police detained seven teenagers aged 13 to 17 in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, yesterday, August 13, in connection with the attack on a Japanese tourist near Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station the previous night, August 12.

The attack occurred near an overgrown area close to Makkasan Airport Rail Link Station. The Japanese tourist, identified as 43 year old Yuki, said a group of teenagers initially spoke to him in Thai before demanding money in English. The group allegedly prevented him from leaving and attacked him, injuring his mouth, before leaving with his credit card.

Investigators from Makkasan and Din Daeng police stations detained all seven teenagers at an accommodation in Din Daeng district at around 7.20pm.

During preliminary questioning, all seven reportedly gave similar accounts of the incident. They claimed they used only their fists during the attack and did not use any weapons.

Some of the teenagers allegedly had knives with them at the time but claimed they did not take the weapons out or use them during the incident.

The group told police they obtained 1,400 baht and divided the money equally, with each receiving 200 baht. They claimed all of the money had since been spent.

According to their statements, the teenagers had frequently approached other people to ask for money in a similar manner. They claimed these encounters generally did not cause problems but said the Japanese tourist refused to hand over money on this occasion, after which they assaulted him.

A multidisciplinary team is scheduled to take part in questioning the teenagers today, August 14, because all seven are minors. Police will then consider charges and further legal proceedings.

Elsewhere, back in May, two teenagers were arrested in a theft and assault case after an Australian tourist was allegedly stabbed with scissors and robbed of AU$6,000 (about 140,000 baht) in a room in Pattaya.