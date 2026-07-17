Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หนุ่ม แจ่มปรีชา

A security guard filed a police complaint after his manager assaulted him and damaged his mobile phone during a dispute at a condominium in Bangkok on Wednesday, July 15.

The complainant, Marobi Sangke, reported the incident to Wang Thong Lang Police Station. According to a copy of the police complaint shared online, the assault occurred at Supalai Prime condominium at about 7am on Wednesday.

The case attracted public attention after Marobi described the incident to a local social media influencer.

Speaking to Amarin TV, Marobi gave his account through a friend because he mainly speaks Bahasa Melayu, having grown up in Yala province, and is not fully fluent in Thai.

Thai guard denies sleeping at work after assault by manager
Photo via Amarin TV

According to Marobi, his manager accused him of sleeping while on duty. He acknowledged working two jobs, serving as a security guard from 7pm to 7am before working as a food delivery rider, but insisted he had sufficient rest and denied sleeping during his shift.

The security guard alleged that the manager struck him on the head with a broken floor tile and damaged his mobile phone. The confrontation occurred in an area that was not covered by CCTV cameras.

Marobi also said he had previously argued with the manager after being accused of failing to collect parking fees from motorists. Marobi maintained that he had collected money according to condominium’s regulations but was later required to reimburse 600 baht.

Related Articles

According to Amarin TV, police summoned the manager for questioning and charged him in connection with the assault.

Thai security guard assaulted at work
Photo via Amarin TV

The media outlet also reported that police found the suspect had tested positive for drugs, although the type of substance was not disclosed. Police have not said whether the result is connected to the assault investigation.

The suspect spoke to the media, claiming he had become frustrated with Marobi’s behaviour. He alleged that the security guard regularly slept during his shifts because he worked a second job.

According to the accused, he asked Marobi to wash his face after finding him asleep. He claimed the security guard responded rudely, causing him to lose his temper and assault him.

The manager apologised to Marobi and said he was willing to pay compensation and cover the victim’s medical expenses

Latest Thailand News
Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen woman breaks down after losing lifetime savings in hospital theft

1 minute ago
Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile | Thaiger Bangkok News

Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile

2 hours ago
Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Anne meets Thai King, Queen, PM, during Thailand visit

2 hours ago
Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian fortune teller arrested over illegal work in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car

3 hours ago
Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Foreigner speaking fluent Isaan delights Kalasin shop owner

3 hours ago
Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket student shines at Coding Olympiad Grand Final in Italy

5 hours ago
Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Norwegian man accused of sexually abusing child boxers dies of cancer

5 hours ago
Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Arrest made after shopping courier exposes Japan-bound meth parcel

6 hours ago
Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say | Thaiger Bangkok News

Most Bangkok nightclub fire victims died from toxic gases, not flames, police say

6 hours ago
Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japan-bound courier finds, reports hidden meth haul

7 hours ago
Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign tourists fall for treat-seeking trap of Krabi cat

22 hours ago
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

23 hours ago
Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire

1 day ago
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

1 day ago
Chinese woman accused of &#8216;repeated disturbances&#8217; in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

1 day ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

1 day ago
Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei

1 day ago
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague&#8217;s money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

1 day ago
Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

1 day ago
Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here&#8217;s Why | Thaiger Business News

Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here’s Why

1 day ago
Driver finds woman&#8217;s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

1 day ago
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.