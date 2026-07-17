Security team manager strikes colleague with broken floor tile

A security guard filed a police complaint after his manager assaulted him and damaged his mobile phone during a dispute at a condominium in Bangkok on Wednesday, July 15.

The complainant, Marobi Sangke, reported the incident to Wang Thong Lang Police Station. According to a copy of the police complaint shared online, the assault occurred at Supalai Prime condominium at about 7am on Wednesday.

The case attracted public attention after Marobi described the incident to a local social media influencer.

Speaking to Amarin TV, Marobi gave his account through a friend because he mainly speaks Bahasa Melayu, having grown up in Yala province, and is not fully fluent in Thai.

According to Marobi, his manager accused him of sleeping while on duty. He acknowledged working two jobs, serving as a security guard from 7pm to 7am before working as a food delivery rider, but insisted he had sufficient rest and denied sleeping during his shift.

The security guard alleged that the manager struck him on the head with a broken floor tile and damaged his mobile phone. The confrontation occurred in an area that was not covered by CCTV cameras.

Marobi also said he had previously argued with the manager after being accused of failing to collect parking fees from motorists. Marobi maintained that he had collected money according to condominium’s regulations but was later required to reimburse 600 baht.

According to Amarin TV, police summoned the manager for questioning and charged him in connection with the assault.

The media outlet also reported that police found the suspect had tested positive for drugs, although the type of substance was not disclosed. Police have not said whether the result is connected to the assault investigation.

The suspect spoke to the media, claiming he had become frustrated with Marobi’s behaviour. He alleged that the security guard regularly slept during his shifts because he worked a second job.

According to the accused, he asked Marobi to wash his face after finding him asleep. He claimed the security guard responded rudely, causing him to lose his temper and assault him.

The manager apologised to Marobi and said he was willing to pay compensation and cover the victim’s medical expenses