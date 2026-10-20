Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 5:56 PM
2 minutes read
Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines

Samsung users in Bangkok can now use their smartphones to tap through BTS Skytrain gates with a Rabbit Virtual Card stored in Samsung Wallet, removing the need to carry a physical transit card.

The feature is being rolled out starting today, October 20, and also supports the MRT Pink and Yellow lines.

Samsung developed the service in partnership with Bangkok Smartcard System, the operator of Rabbit Card, allowing compatible Galaxy phones to function as digital travel cards.

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Passengers can use the virtual card on the BTS Sukhumvit, Silom and Gold lines, as well as the MRT Pink and Yellow lines.

The service also supports Bangkok’s BRT buses, participating boat ticket machines and shops accepting Rabbit Card payments.

However, the MRT Blue and Purple lines are not supported because they use a separate EMV Contactless payment system. Passengers travelling on those lines must continue using accepted bank cards, prepaid cards or other available ticketing options.

Samsung confirmed that the new service would roll out gradually from October 20, with all eligible Galaxy models expected to receive support by October 26.

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How to use the Rabbit Virtual Card

Samsung Wallet adds Rabbit Card for BTS, select MRT lines | News by Thaiger

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To activate the feature, passengers need to open Samsung Wallet, select the option to add a transit card and choose Rabbit Virtual Card.

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The card is linked to the user’s My Rabbit account. Existing customers can enter their account PIN, accept the terms and select a card design before completing activation.

New users must first register for a My Rabbit account and activate Rabbit Wallet. The published registration instructions require Thai national ID verification and a facial scan.

Once activated and topped up, the digital card can be used at compatible ticket gates in the same way as a physical Rabbit Card.

However, the service is available only on selected Samsung smartphones. Supported models include the Galaxy S22 series and newer, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold4 and newer, Galaxy Z Flip4 and newer, and selected Galaxy A-series phones, including the A36 5G, A37 5G, A56 5G and A57 5G.

Passengers should update Samsung Wallet and My Rabbit before attempting to register.

A launching promotion

Samsung has also announced a limited promotion offering eligible passengers a fare of 20 baht per qualifying journey through cashback.

Registration opens on November 1, with the promotion running until December 31 or until the allocation is exhausted. It is limited to the first 10,000 registered virtual cards.

The discount covers only the first two eligible journeys per card, with any amount paid above 20 baht refunded to the linked Rabbit Wallet. It does not provide unlimited 20-baht journeys.

The launch follows Samsung’s announcement in January that it was working with Rabbit to introduce digital travel cards in Thailand.

Samsung has also outlined plans to expand payment support to other transport services later this year, although the current Rabbit integration remains limited to participating networks.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 5:56 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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